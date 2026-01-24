Emil Nielsen leads the winning Danish red wave

Emil Nielsen leads the winning Danish red wave

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
24 January 2026, 19:50

Spain already had their backs against the wall before their second Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round game against Denmark this Saturday. With zero points, anything but a victory would have almost meant the end of their final weekend hopes.

But these hopes, sadly, did not survive the red fury for long. After seven minutes, Denmark were already ahead by three, with Emil Nielsen making important saves in the first minutes. As Simon Pytlick piled up goals — five in the first half alone — Denmark increased their advantage to a maximum of four goals, but only two at the break.

The second half was more one-sided, even though Spain levelled things early. But as Nielsen made more important saves between the posts and Emil Jakobsen was clinical on fast breaks, Denmark increased their advantage to eight goals, before celebrating yet another victory in front of their fans in a sold-out Jyske Bank Boxen.

GROUP I

Spain vs Denmark 31:36 (14:16)

H2H: 8-1-20
Top scorers: Marcos Fis 9/11 (ESP); Emil Jakobsen 8/9 (DEN)
Goalkeepers: Sergey Hernandez 7/36, Ignacio Biosca 0/6 (ESP) ; Emil Nielsen 14/43, Kevin Møller 0/1 (DEN)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Emil Nielsen (DEN)

  • two players were mainly in the spotlight in the first half: Emil Nielsen, who made seven saves including one penalty, in the first quarter, and Simon Pytlick, who scored four times
  • once Denmark had taken the lead, Spain increased their resistance, with Imanol Garciandia scoring four in the first half, to remain within two at the break
  • Spain even levelled the score four minutes after the restart, before taking five goals in a row
  • Emil Nielsen stole the momentum almost all by himself, making five saves in a row to put his team ahead by six at the 42nd minute and forcing Spain to take a timeout
  • this break did not stop Denmark’s progression, as their advantage peaked at eight goals at minute 49 when Mathias Gidsel scored his third personal goal
  • Denmark’s Emil Nielsen was elected Player of the Match, after making 14 saves
  • Denmark are now top of the group, with six points, while Spain remain with zero and might be out of the semi-finals race, depending on the result of the game between Germany and Norway

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

When Mathias Gidsel is quiet, Emil Nielsen makes a noise

The last successes of the Danish national team were often linked with Mathias Gidsel’s performances. The right back is often considered as the best player in the world and might have the biggest playing time of the tournament, but on Saturday against Spain, he only delivered an average performance.

“Average” is not a word that can be used to describe Emil Nielsen’s performance. The Barça goalkeeper started the game with three saves, but his influence was much more crucial in the heart of the second half. Jan Gurri, Abel Serdio, Alex Dujshebaev, all stopped scoring for 10 minutes while Nielsen was locking the door to his goal. He might “only” have had 14 saves, but his 33 per cent efficiency rate was more than enough to earn him the Player of the Match award.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark ER19816 JE (1)
Even though they are great in attack and they score a lot of goals, we were finding goals, and we were playing our game and finding situations. But there was this moment of the game where Emil Nielsen started to make really good saves, that we were alone in six metres, and he made what he makes best. They broke the game there, and it’s really hard with Denmark to come back. We fought, but it was not enough.
Imanol Garciandia
Right back, Spain
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark 95A0077 JE
Most of all I’m happy with the win. I think we played really good in attack most of the game; defensively I’m not that satisfied today. I have to give Spain a lot of credit today. I think they played really well.
Nikolaj Jacobsen
Head coach, Denmark
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark ER19816 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark ER10264 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark EM109501 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark ER10347 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark EM109922 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark ER10170 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark EM100045 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark ER10045 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark UH17914 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark EM101208 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs Denmark UH26167 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 France Vs Portugal EM200696 EM
Previous Article Record-breaking goal-fest hands France easy win over Portugal
AZ5A7250
Next Article Brest beat Odense in MOTW; FTC and CSM extend winning runs

Latest news

More News