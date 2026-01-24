But these hopes, sadly, did not survive the red fury for long. After seven minutes, Denmark were already ahead by three, with Emil Nielsen making important saves in the first minutes. As Simon Pytlick piled up goals — five in the first half alone — Denmark increased their advantage to a maximum of four goals, but only two at the break.

The second half was more one-sided, even though Spain levelled things early. But as Nielsen made more important saves between the posts and Emil Jakobsen was clinical on fast breaks, Denmark increased their advantage to eight goals, before celebrating yet another victory in front of their fans in a sold-out Jyske Bank Boxen.

GROUP I

H2H: 8-1-20

Top scorers: Marcos Fis 9/11 (ESP); Emil Jakobsen 8/9 (DEN)

Goalkeepers: Sergey Hernandez 7/36, Ignacio Biosca 0/6 (ESP) ; Emil Nielsen 14/43, Kevin Møller 0/1 (DEN)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Emil Nielsen (DEN)