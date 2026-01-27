Iceland snatch late draw against Switzerland in dramatic finish
Iceland rescued a dramatic point at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, scoring a late equaliser in the 59th minute to draw 38:38 with Switzerland after a breathless encounter in Malmö.
With momentum swinging early on and Switzerland having control for the most of the match, both sides were pushing for victory until the final whistle. However, neither team managed to land the decisive blow — a potential Icelandic comeback was stopped by Samuel Röthlisberger’s block.
Against these unbelievable man-against-man players, we have to be compact, we have to help each other and stuff like that. You can’t manage it every time but we did it great. We had really problems with running back after our goals but in the end it’s just a great game from some young guns from Switzerland.
I’m just disappointed. Needed the win, didn’t get it today. Didn’t play good enough to win. The defence didn’t work as usual and not as planned. We conceded 38 goals and it’s too much.