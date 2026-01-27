Swiss on historic high, despite draw

Switzerland's return to the Men's EHF EURO main round was 22 years in the making and they were eager to show in Malmö they are capable of keeping up with the best teams. After their first point won in the main round against Hungary, and now they were close to going one step further.

Switzerland pulled off the performance of their lives to shock Iceland in the semi-final race and claimed another draw after leading for the most part of the game.

Andy Schmid's team continue writing history with two points on the table in this stage of the tournament, while Iceland are now at five. It was overall a strong Swiss performance on both sides of the court, stopping Iceland's main strength —their fast pace.