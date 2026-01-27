Croatia edge Slovenia in derby to keep semi-final push on track
Croatia claimed a crucial 29:25 victory over neighbours Slovenia in a hard-fought derby at the Men's EHF EURO 2026, strengthening their position in a tightly packed semi-final race.
With four teams level on four points before the match day, every moment carried weight. Croatia survived a scare when Slovenia managed to level in the second half after leading in the first half, and entered the final minutes three goals up, enough for another celebration with their fans in Malmö Arena.
We didn’t start good. We had too many technical mistakes at the beginning. It was very tough to play today. We were bad one side and it was tough to substitute that on the other. It will not be easy to get back from this defeat. But we have one more game tomorrow and some things are still open.
Every game is a tight game, every game is like a semi-final, like a final. If you go 80 per cent you can lose. Every game, we Croatia, we go 100 per cent and fight for every ball. Because we know that every ball is important in the tournaments.