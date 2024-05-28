Respect Your Talent alumni set to impress at the EHF FINAL4 Women

During the past years, a plethora of young players have taken part in the programme, mentored by former stalwarts, such as Anja Althaus, Nerea Pena, Katarina Bulatovic and Jelena Grubisic or current players like Ana Gros, Andrea Lekic or Stine Oftedal.

The success of the programme is also highlighted at the 10th anniversary edition of the EHF FINAL4, where five players from the rosters of the qualified teams are ready to deliver excellent performances to help their sides win the trophy.

Sarah Bouktit (Metz Handball)

At only 21 years old, Bouktit has been the first choice on the line player position for Metz Handball for some time now and has scored 46 goals in the 2021/22 season of the EHF Champions League Women, adding 64 goals in the following season of the European premium competition. This time around, she has been nothing short of fantastic for the French champions, being the top scorer of the second-best attack in the competition, with 97 goals. World Champion with France, Bouktit, an alumnus of the Respect Your Talent programme at the W19 EHF EURO 2021, has been crucial for Metz's success and will surely aim to add more silverware in Budapest, eyeing her first international trophy with the French powerhouse.