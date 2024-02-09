O31A2833

Mia Svele: It will be special to meet Nykøbing again

EHF / Ida Hummeluhr
09 February 2024, 12:00

Nothing has yet been decided in group A in the EHF European League Women, where the Norwegian team, Storhamar Handball Elite, with Mia Svele in the squad, is currently in first place with 6 points.

It comes as no surprise that 22-year-old Svele is quite satisfied with the current season overall.

“I'm really happy with our season so far. We have played some good games, while at the same time we have played a few games where we were not quite there. We are happy to be in first place in the group considering the good teams that are there."

Sitting in provisional first place in the group, it is natural to ask the Norwegian centre back whether securing top spot in the group is also the dream.

"I want to say yes, but we are in a tough group. Now we have good opportunities to keep first place, but there are two tough games left. I hope that we can play our best game and get first place - that will be really cool," says Svele, before she follows up with the teams that are the most difficult for Storhamar to handle;

"We have had some close matches against Nykøbing and Podravka, so I would say that it is difficult to say, as it is the whole group that is good. Each game provides its own battle.”

Back to her former teammates

Earlier in the group phase, Svele and her teammates narrowly beat Nykøbing-Falster, for whom Svele played before this season, in a meeting that was quite special for her.

"I would say that it was really special to play in Nykøbing, and I am sure that it will be special again on our home court. It is a club that means a lot to me. I have a lot of good friends on that team and they are a good team. When you've played somewhere, you don't really want them to lose either.

"I think they have good goalkeepers - and Tyra Axnér is also dangerous. They also have many other good players such as Mona Obaidli and Alberte Kielstrup. So I think they have many talented players, but of course there are some that you have to keep an eye on," says Svele as a prelude to the match that awaits in the fifth round of the group stage.

For the Norwegians to run with the ball, there are certain areas that need to be focused on, according to Svele, "In order for us to succeed as best as possible, I think we need to set up a really good attacking game that can prevent them from running at such a good pace, which they are known for. We also have to close our defence well, but especially the offense, I think, can do a lot. We want to shut down their fast game and play with a lot of speed ourselves.”

When the teams met in the first match of the season, it resulted in a 27:26 success for the Norwegians - and Svele sees this meeting as an advantage.

"I will always say that it is an advantage to have met each other once before in the season. That way you get to know each other a little and are not complete strangers to each other in the game," the Norwegian talent asserts.

"I'm really looking forward to it!" she exclaims.

Photos copyright: S.H. Photography, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, HC Podravka Vegeta

