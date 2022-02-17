Michele Colluci becomes ECA Council President

The 50-year-old Colluci has already been an ECA Arbitrator in the past.

He is a member of the Bar in Italy and works as civil servant for the European Commission in Brussels.

Furthermore, Colluci is member of the Dispute Resolution Chamber of the FIFA Tribunal, the FIFPRO Dispute Committee. He is the founder and Honorary President of the Italian Sports Lawyers Association (Associazione Italiana Avvocati dello Sport) and created the non-profit organisation, Sports Law and Policy Centre.

The ECA is a court of arbitration specialised in sport and more specifically in handball. It has been created by the EHF in 2007 during the 8th EHF Extraordinary Congress with the objective to make available to every sport and handball stakeholder a unique mean of disputes resolution.

The ECA Council, made up of three members - one President and two Vice-Presidents - and an Office, has been created along with the ECA in order to safeguard its independence and the rights of the parties.

Colluci assumes his new role of ECA Council President with immediate effect.