EHF European League

Mixed results for Norwegian teams at home

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
14 January 2024, 12:00

While the matches in Groups B and C of the EHF European League Women were played on Saturday, the four matches in Groups A and D took place on Sunday.

Both Norwegian sides played at home and hoped to take their second straight victories, but only Storhamar Handball Elite reached that goal.

  • 20 saves by Olivia Lykke Nygaard powered Storhamar to a big win against Praktiker-Vac
  • Storhamar are top of Group A with four points, while HC Podravka Vegeta, who beat Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, rank second with three points
  • Nykøbing, who were the runners-up of the same competition last season, are still without any points, having lost two games, albeit both in a tight fight
  • Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC lead Group D with the maximum of four points after they beat Sola HK in Norway
  • Sola are level on two points with Costa del Sol Malaga, who took a commanding win at CSM Targu Jiu

GROUP A

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Praktiker-Vac (HUN) 35:17 (16:10)

After narrowly beating Nykøbing (27:26) in their opening group stage match, Storhamar took a much more comfortable home win against Vac. Kristin Venn netted four times in the first eight minutes, helping the Norwegian team to open a 6:1 lead.  And, the hosts did not run out of steam afterwards, as the steadily increased their lead. Their goalkeeper, Olivia Lykke Nygaard became the heroine of the day, boasting 20 saves for a 54 per cent save rate and restricting Vac to just 17 goals. After the break, the Hungarian side netted just seven times, as Storhamar cruised to a well-deserved win.

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) 25:23 (12:6)

Larson Quote
I can be a little bit positive about the second half when we were better in attack and defense, but it was very hard to get back in the match. But, in the end we lost with only two goals difference and it could have been much more.
Jakob Larsen
Head coach, Nykobing

GROUP D

CSM Targu Jiu (ROU) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) 25:35 (13:16)

Both sides had lost their opening group matches and were looking for the first win, but the more experienced Malaga were seen as favourites and lived up to that status, winning by 10 goals. Targu Jiu, who played their first-ever home match at the group stage of any EC club competition, enjoyed a good start, taking a 4:2 lead, but it did not take long for the Spanish team to turn things around. A three-goal lead after 30 minutes left the Romanian side some chances for a comeback, but Malaga's dominance became even more visible as the match progressed. Their goalkeeper, Mercedes Castellanos boasted a 41 per cent save rate (16 saves), as she denied the hosts time after time to help secure her team's victory.

Sola HK (NOR) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 28:32 (13:16)

The winners of this match were certain to go top of the group, and it was the Hungarian team who were more dominant and took a well-deserved victory. In the first half, Noemi Pasztor led Mosonmagyarovar by example, scoring six goals and also playing a big role in defence. The visitors led 16:11, and although Sola cut the deficit, the Hungarian side felt quite confident going into the break. In the second half, the visitors' coach made a few changes, but his team continued to have the upper hand. The gap reached six goals at a couple of occasions before Mosonmagyarovar ultimately wo by four goals.

Sola Quote
In first half they were better than us, but in the second half we play as well as them. We get good chances, but unfortunately we didn’t manage to score goals. Now we have to focus on our next European League game.

Steffen Stormo Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK
Stian Bye Høgsveen
Stian Bye Høgsveen
