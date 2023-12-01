Mona Obaidli: “I hope we can reach the EHF Finals again”

Her performance caught the attention of Danish side Nykøbing, EHF Finals 2023 finalists. Nykøbing's 2022/23 performance set high goals and their results both in European competition and the domestic championship were enough for Mona to make a decision.

“I chose Nykøbing Falster because they had a really good team with good coaches. I heard a lot of good things about the supporters too. I must say I enjoy it a lot and I am so thankful to be a part of this team.”

Nykøbing have a challenging domestic league with EHF Champions League Women participants Team Esbjerg, Herning-Ikast and Odense Håndbold, among other strong clubs. Currently, they are holding fourth place, right behind the top trio, with four defeats.

However, Nykøbing are getting better with each match, as they bring a new squad together. Among the departures from the club were the 2022/23 second-best top scorer Elma Halilcevic who joined Odense together with Nikita van de Vliet; Marie-Hélène Sajka returned to France and joined Neptunes Nantes; and Respect Your Talent alumna Mia Svele reinforced Storhamar Handball.

The youngest Obaidli sister is just one of the reinforcements but her ability to play both as the centre back and left back will be of great asset to Nykøbing. As she says, the change was difficult in the beginning but things are coming into place.

“It was hard in the start but now I’m starting to feel better. We are 11 new players, so it will take some time before we play as we want.”