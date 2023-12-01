More Last 16 places up for grabs in EHF European Cup Men

Across the continent Förthof UHK Krems and HCB Karvina are just two of the clubs looking to confirm places in the Last 16 after first leg wins against IBV Vestmannaeyjar and Rukometni Klub Leotar, respectively, but they hold minimal advantages ahead of their return legs.

Besiktas Safi Cimento trail seven goals behind MRK Sesvete ahead of the return leg in Istanbul after the Croatian club secured a 34:27 win in the first leg

CS Minaur Baia Mare, CSA Steatua Bucuresti, FH Hafnarfjordur and RK Sloboda are on the brink of booking a place in the Last 16 after they recorded comfortable first leg wins. They each hold at least a nine-goal advantage ahead of the return legs

MRK Krka, RK Vogošca and Valur have to confirm their places in the next round after notching wins against HC Vise BM, SKKP Handball Brno and HC Motor, respectively

FTC-Green Collect, participants in the EHF European League Men last season, need to mount a comeback in Hungary's capital if they are to reach the European Cup Last 16 after they lost 29:33 to BSV Bern in Switzerland

BK-46 are the only Finish club in the EHF's third-tier competition and they are on a mission to book a place in the Last 16, but RK Metaloplastika Elixir Sabac bring a two-goal lead from the first leg

if last season's semi-finalists Runar Sandefjord want to repeat their success the Norwegian club need to nullify Bregenz Handball's four-goal lead from the first leg

Olympiacos SFP aim for a place among the Last 16

Piraeus-based Olympiacos SFP survived a scare in the first leg win against MRK Trogir in Croatia, securing a 27:26 victory on the buzzer. The return leg in Ilioupolis promises to be another exciting affair as the Greek club aim to go one step further than last season when they were eliminated in round 3 of the competition.

Meanwhile Trogir are debutants in European club competitions and it is always dangerous to play against a side with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Photo © Walter Zaponig