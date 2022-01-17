Montenegro keep dream alive

Until 2020 Montenegro had never won an EHF EURO match. Now they have won two: first beating Serbia 22:21 in Graz in 2020, and more recently beating North Macedonia 28:24 on Saturday night in Debrecen.

New goals and new dreams were set for this tournament. Montenegrin coach Zoran Roganovic was clear in his vision for the team, wanting to reach another victory and to try to surprise everyone with a main round placement.

In challenging times, Covid-19 messed with their plans. During the preparation period, Montenegro had only one training session with the whole team participating. They were missing both their physiotherapists until the second match of the EHF EURO, while Roganovic handed his responsibilities to former teammate and national team player, now technical director, Drasko Mrvaljevic, due to a positive test.

Team captain Vasko Sevaljevic reveals how the disruption made it hard to focus on handball.

“We talked a lot about everything, we were aware it’s going to cause a problem for us but we didn’t want it to look like we are searching for an excuse,” he says.

“It was hard to concentrate only on handball at the beginning. One thing that this team has is a true harmony. Our team spirit is on a high level all the time and this situation only made us stronger. I must say, as a captain of the team, I’m extremely proud of every player that represents Montenegro at this championship,” Sevaljevic adds.

What is it like for a head coach to watch his team playing on a TV screen, far away from all action? “It was the hardest thing in my life, really. You wait for those matches for such a long time, you prepare, you analyse, you are dreaming for that day to come to stand in that venue, and all of a sudden, you have to stay behind and watch everything on TV,” Roganovic reveals.

Montenegro opened the EHF EURO with a 21:30 loss against Denmark, nevertheless showing a good performance. The long-awaited second win came after beating North Macedonia, keeping Montenegro in the running for the main round.

“When I look at it, I’m very satisfied how we played in those first two matches. The team had a good approach. Even though we lost by eight to Denmark, we can be happy as they are one of the best teams in the world, and medal contenders. We strongly believed we are better than North Macedonia and we proved that to ourselves,” says Sevaljevic.