Montenegro keep dream alive
Until 2020 Montenegro had never won an EHF EURO match. Now they have won two: first beating Serbia 22:21 in Graz in 2020, and more recently beating North Macedonia 28:24 on Saturday night in Debrecen.
New goals and new dreams were set for this tournament. Montenegrin coach Zoran Roganovic was clear in his vision for the team, wanting to reach another victory and to try to surprise everyone with a main round placement.
In challenging times, Covid-19 messed with their plans. During the preparation period, Montenegro had only one training session with the whole team participating. They were missing both their physiotherapists until the second match of the EHF EURO, while Roganovic handed his responsibilities to former teammate and national team player, now technical director, Drasko Mrvaljevic, due to a positive test.
Team captain Vasko Sevaljevic reveals how the disruption made it hard to focus on handball.
“We talked a lot about everything, we were aware it’s going to cause a problem for us but we didn’t want it to look like we are searching for an excuse,” he says.
“It was hard to concentrate only on handball at the beginning. One thing that this team has is a true harmony. Our team spirit is on a high level all the time and this situation only made us stronger. I must say, as a captain of the team, I’m extremely proud of every player that represents Montenegro at this championship,” Sevaljevic adds.
What is it like for a head coach to watch his team playing on a TV screen, far away from all action? “It was the hardest thing in my life, really. You wait for those matches for such a long time, you prepare, you analyse, you are dreaming for that day to come to stand in that venue, and all of a sudden, you have to stay behind and watch everything on TV,” Roganovic reveals.
Montenegro opened the EHF EURO with a 21:30 loss against Denmark, nevertheless showing a good performance. The long-awaited second win came after beating North Macedonia, keeping Montenegro in the running for the main round.
“When I look at it, I’m very satisfied how we played in those first two matches. The team had a good approach. Even though we lost by eight to Denmark, we can be happy as they are one of the best teams in the world, and medal contenders. We strongly believed we are better than North Macedonia and we proved that to ourselves,” says Sevaljevic.
We are allowed to dream
In the match against North Macedonia Sevaljevic celebrated his 50th EHF EURO goal, and alongside Nemanja Grbovic became the Montenegrin player with the most matches played at the European championship.
“It’s an honour to be here and to represent my country. We have experience of playing at this level and I believe we have much more to give to the team and to younger players. It’s all or nothing now and I know we want that historic main round spot,” he says, explaining what this means to him.
Coach Roganovic agrees with the team captain in the belief they can continue their original plan, which changed a number of times since their journey to Debrecen started.
“I have a feeling it’s all behind us now. I believe we can achieve that goal, to win and to go to the main round. Before all the Covid-19 problems started, we even agreed we will go for a win against Denmark. It is what it is. We are still dreaming. Even though we are missing important players, and played two matches without me leading them, I can only be proud of what the team accomplished,” Roganovic adds.
“Team spirit, our will to fight, that’s in our tradition. From Drasko’s and my generation, to this day, that is something that defined Montenegro as a team. It was our job that every player who puts national team jersey on is ready to push his limits for the country,” Roganovic says.
“I have tried to add a plan to that passion, that we know what are we doing and what our idea is at every moment, and I think so far it’s good. I’m happy that everyone around us see that and we can only progress in the future.”
To be or not to be
It’s all or nothing on the last day in Debrecen for Montenegro and Slovenia, a clash that can bring joy to one side and sadness to other. Whatever happens in the Főnix Arena, coach Roganovic will be satisfied with the outcome.
“The players are mentally strong. In the last three years we had many ups and downs, good and bad things going on. We are ready for everything and nothing can disrupt us.
“I believe we can put up a good fight and keep up with them. Win like that would give additional wings to everyone in the team for the future, and not only to us, but to handball and the country all together,” Roganovic says.
So what does Roganovic think of Montenegro’s final preliminary round opponents?
“Slovenia are a team that is playing good for some time now. I have been analysing them before. I had enough free time to prepare a lot of materials to my players so that they can prepare as best as they can. We are ready for that match.
“We have to have the same approach as we had against North Macedonia. Our team spirit is high and we are not giving up on anything,” he declares.