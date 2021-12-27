Bietigheim back themselves to go all the way

SG BBM Bietigheim are eager to make the previous Champions League seasons forget as they are ready for their debut in the European League. Thanks to some top transfers, they even hope to go all the way to the EHF Finals, but first they have to stand the heat in arguably the strongest group.

Bietigheim were drawn into a tough group, with defending champions Nantes, last season’s semi-finalists Baia Mare, and Polish league winners Lubin.

Main facts

after becoming German champions twice (2017 and 2019), Bietigheim are the current German cup winners

top transfers include Dutch duo Kelly Dulfer and Inger Smits, while Hungarian Melinda Szikora is the new goalkeeper

Bietigheim now have four Dutch players in their squad, including team captain Danick Snelder

among those who left were goalkeepers Valentyna Salamakha and Emily Sando and German international Amelie Berger

Main question: Will Bietigheim survive the group phase?

The biggest success for Bietigheim at the European level was their run to the final of the EHF Cup 2016/17, when the competition didn’t have a group phase and they made it to the final against eventual champions Rostov.

In any other group, Bietigheim with their improved squad would be among the favourites, but now they will have to leave Nantes or Baia Mare behind them – either task being not easy.

Their strongest weapon will be the extremely experienced back court axis, combined with fast breaks. To win the top matches at home will be essential for the only Bundesliga side in the competition to proceed to the quarter-finals.

Under the spotlight: Kelly Dulfer

Kelly Dulfer was one of the key players for Borussia Dortmund as they finished top of the Bundesliga table twice - now she aims for the same goal with her new club. At the age of 27, the tall defensive specialist and back court shooter has been part of the Dutch national team’s major successes: World Championship gold in 2019, silver in the World Championship 2015 and EHF EURO 2016, as well as a regular name in the squad.

Until she transferred to Dortmund in 2019, she had mostly played in defence - including the award for the best defender at EHF EURO 2018 - but since then, she became an attacking expert too. Together with Inger Smits and Danick Snelder, she forms a well-rehearsed Dutch block in Bietigheim.