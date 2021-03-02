Montpellier secure third place in group C

The French powerhouses had an easy evening against Nexe, and will progress to the Last 16 as the third-placed team in Group C with Nexe going through in fourth.

Montpellier were strong in all positions, not giving Nexe a break. Nexe coach Branko Tamse has some work to do before his team meet Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the last 16.

GROUP C

Montpellier HB (FRA) - RK Nexe (CRO) 37:25 (21:14)

Nexe’s one and only lead was at 2:1

once Montpellier had established a firm lead after the first 10 minutes they never let it go

Hugo Descat was a nightmare for Nexe’s defence, scoring seven times in the first half

the hosts established a 10-goal lead in the 36th minute at 24:14

this is Nexe’s biggest defeat of the season

Seven is a lucky number

Hugo Descat and Kyllian Villeminot both scored seven times for Montpellier. While Descat was the one who stood out in the first half, in the second part of the match it was the 22-year-old centre back Villeminot.

Nexe’s consolation was the perfect performance by Saša Barišic Jaman who netted seven goals out of seven attempts.