Flensburg make it three out of three with clear win over Valur

Valur (ISL) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 32:37 (16:18)

Flensburg are still depleted, missing two key players in their back line, center back Jim Gottfridsson and right back Magnus Abelvik Rød, but make it look easy in the EHF European League Men. The German powerhouse weathered the storm when they met one of the most powerful attacks in the competition, Valur, taking a clear 37:32 win. Iceland right back Teitur Örn Einarsson was Flensburg's top scorer, putting seven goals past his former rivals, as Flensburg emerged victorious from the battle pitting together the two teams that won the first two matches in the group and are now leading the standings, with six points , one of the only four teams in the competition with maximum amount of points after three rounds.