More participants than ever take part in Candidate Delegates’ course

The course took place for the eighth time last weekend, and for the first since the 2019 edition in Balatonboglar, Hungary.

The course prepares its participants for the role of EHF Delegate, which includes match supervision, referee observation, and representing the EHF as an ‘ambassador.’

The interest in the course has reached new heights in 2023, as the EHF received a record number of 79 applications. The EHF granted 33 of them access to the course, representing 23 European countries. Ultimately, 32 candidates took part – 22 men, 10 women.

“The candidates were invited to the course after an intense screening of professional and sports background, handball experience and knowledge, knowledge of the rules, and good command of English. Two personal interviews were conducted as well,” says George S. Bebetsos, the EHF Officiating Unit Coordinator.