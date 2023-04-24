More participants than ever take part in Candidate Delegates’ course
The interest in becoming an EHF Delegate is bigger than ever before. The 8th Candidate Delegates’ course organised by the EHF in Vienna last weekend had a record attendance of 32 candidates from 23 nations.
The course took place for the eighth time last weekend, and for the first since the 2019 edition in Balatonboglar, Hungary.
The course prepares its participants for the role of EHF Delegate, which includes match supervision, referee observation, and representing the EHF as an ‘ambassador.’
The interest in the course has reached new heights in 2023, as the EHF received a record number of 79 applications. The EHF granted 33 of them access to the course, representing 23 European countries. Ultimately, 32 candidates took part – 22 men, 10 women.
“The candidates were invited to the course after an intense screening of professional and sports background, handball experience and knowledge, knowledge of the rules, and good command of English. Two personal interviews were conducted as well,” says George S. Bebetsos, the EHF Officiating Unit Coordinator.
After an opening speech by EHF President Michael Wiederer, the candidates took part in an intense three-day programme, which included presentations and workshops on topics such as integrity at EHF competitions, tasks and duties of a delegate, what coaches expect from a delegate, event management, referee evaluation, use of officiating technology, and crisis management during matches.
Also, all course participants completed three online tests – one on English terminology and two on the rules of the game.
The EHF will announce the successful candidates after the three tests as well as the course participation have been evaluated for each course attendee. Those candidates who receive the title of EHF Delegate will already be available for the various YAC events coming up this summer.
