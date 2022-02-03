More teams seek quarter-final berth

The group phase of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 is approaching its completion with just three rounds left to play. This weekend’s round 12 includes some crucial matches in the battle for the top-two spots in both groups, which give teams direct access to the quarter-final.

Györi Audi ETO KC are the only team having already secured a quarter-final berth as the five-time champions cannot finish worse than second in group B.

Vipers Kristiansand and Metz Handball, who meet in the Match of the Week on Saturday, are the teams with the best chance to join Györ.

In group A, leaders Team Esbjerg can clinch their quarter-final berth with a win against Buducnost BEMAX, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria take on Rostov-Don in a duel between two teams also in the race for a top-two finish.