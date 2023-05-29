Mørk and Lunde aim to make history

But Mørk is not the only one who this year can become the first ever female player to reach seven Champions League titles; her compatriot Katrine Lunde has the same dream and goal. The legendary goalkeeper won the title twice each with Viborg (2009, 2010), Györ (2013, 2014) and Vipers (2021, 2022, together with Mørk).

Due to the semi-final constellation - Esbjerg face FTC and Vipers duel with Györ - thus a great showdown for this record is possible in the final of the 2023 edition of the EHF FINAL4 Women. The only male player with seven Champions League trophies is Andrej Xepkin, who won the competition six times with FC Barcelona and once with Kiel.

Two megastars of handball are equal with Lunde and Mørk: Ausra Fridrikas and Bojana Popovic have won the Champions League six times so far. But if Vipers do it again - and take the hat-trick at Budapest - another player would enter the club of stars with six trophies: Czech Jana Knedlikova who, like Mørk, has been part of all winning teams since 2017. Next in line is Hungarian defensive specialist Zsuzsana Tomori, who is a four-time winner of the Champions League - and has made it with FTC to Budapest.

Here is the list of all multiple winners of the Women’s EHF Champions League. Those who are part of the 2023 edition of the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 are marked in bold.

Multiple EHF Women’s Champions League winners:

Six titles with two clubs:

Ausra Fridrikas (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000, Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05)



Six titles with three clubs:

Katrine Lunde (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10, Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14, Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)

Nora Mørk (Larvik 2010/11, Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19, Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)

Bojana Popovic (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10, Podgorica 2011/12)



Five titles with one club:

Eduarda Amorim (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14, Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)

Anita Görbicz (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14, Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)

Five titles with three clubs:

Heidi Löke (Larvik 2010/11, Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14, Györ 2016/17, Vipers 2020/21)

Five titles with two clubs:

Jana Knedlikova (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19, Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)





Four titles with one club:

Rima Sypkus (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)

Tanja Dshandshagava (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)

Four titles with two clubs:

Zsuszanna Tomori (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19, Vipers 2021/22)

Cristina Varzaru (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10, Bucuresti 2015/16)





Four titles with three clubs:

Katarina Bulatovic (Slagelse 2006/07, Buducnost 2011/12, Györ 2013/14, Buducnost 2014/15)