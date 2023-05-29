Mørk and Lunde aim to make history
Since the EHF FINAL4 Women in 2017, Nora Mørk has consistently been on the winners’ podium at Budapest. Three consecutive times, 2017-2019, the Norwegian superstar won the trophy with Györ, in 2021 and 2022, the right back took the title with Vipers - this year, Mørk aims to finish on the podium with her new club Team Esbjerg from Denmark. Taking into account her first ever Champions League trophy with Larvik in 2011, Mørk is one of only four players with six titles to her name.
But Mørk is not the only one who this year can become the first ever female player to reach seven Champions League titles; her compatriot Katrine Lunde has the same dream and goal. The legendary goalkeeper won the title twice each with Viborg (2009, 2010), Györ (2013, 2014) and Vipers (2021, 2022, together with Mørk).
Due to the semi-final constellation - Esbjerg face FTC and Vipers duel with Györ - thus a great showdown for this record is possible in the final of the 2023 edition of the EHF FINAL4 Women. The only male player with seven Champions League trophies is Andrej Xepkin, who won the competition six times with FC Barcelona and once with Kiel.
Two megastars of handball are equal with Lunde and Mørk: Ausra Fridrikas and Bojana Popovic have won the Champions League six times so far. But if Vipers do it again - and take the hat-trick at Budapest - another player would enter the club of stars with six trophies: Czech Jana Knedlikova who, like Mørk, has been part of all winning teams since 2017. Next in line is Hungarian defensive specialist Zsuzsana Tomori, who is a four-time winner of the Champions League - and has made it with FTC to Budapest.
Here is the list of all multiple winners of the Women’s EHF Champions League. Those who are part of the 2023 edition of the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 are marked in bold.
Multiple EHF Women’s Champions League winners:
Six titles with two clubs:
Ausra Fridrikas (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000, Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05)
Six titles with three clubs:
Katrine Lunde (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10, Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14, Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)
Nora Mørk (Larvik 2010/11, Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19, Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)
Bojana Popovic (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10, Podgorica 2011/12)
Five titles with one club:
Eduarda Amorim (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14, Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)
Anita Görbicz (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14, Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)
Five titles with three clubs:
Heidi Löke (Larvik 2010/11, Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14, Györ 2016/17, Vipers 2020/21)
Five titles with two clubs:
Jana Knedlikova (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19, Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)
Four titles with one club:
Rima Sypkus (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)
Tanja Dshandshagava (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)
Four titles with two clubs:
Zsuszanna Tomori (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19, Vipers 2021/22)
Cristina Varzaru (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10, Bucuresti 2015/16)
Four titles with three clubs:
Katarina Bulatovic (Slagelse 2006/07, Buducnost 2011/12, Györ 2013/14, Buducnost 2014/15)
Three titles with one club:
Adrienn Orban (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14, Györ 2016/17)
Chao Zhai (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)
Grit Jurack (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)
Lene Lund-Nielsen (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)
Rikke Skov (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)
Louise Bager-Norgaard (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)
Iris Morhammer (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1999/2000)
Stanca Bozovic (Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)
Mette Melgaard (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07)
Sara Afentaler (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)
Bernadett Bodi (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)
Kari Grimsbö (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)
Nycke Groot (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)
Eva Kiss (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)
Tamara Pal (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)
Sidonia Puhalak (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)
Three titles with two clubs:
Anja Freser (Krim 2000/01, Krim 2002/03, Slagelse 2003/04)
Luminita Hutupan (Dinu) (Krim 2000/01, Skopje 2001/02, Krim 2002/03)
Cecilie Leganger (Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07, Larvik 2010/11)
Maja Savic (Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07, Podgorica 2011/12)
Anja Althaus (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10, Györ 2017/18)
Two titles with one club:
Csenge Fodor (Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)
Anne Mette Hansen (Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)
Stine Oftedal (Györ 2017/18, Györ 2018/19)
Vilde Jonassen (Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)
Marta Tomac (Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)
Hanna Yttereng (Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)
Andrea Pedersen (Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)
Sumniva Andresen (Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)
Ragnhild Dahl (Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)
Silje Wade (Vipers 2020/21, Vipers 2021/22)
Agnieszka Matuszewska (Krim 2000/01, Krim 2002/03)
Branka Mijatovic (Krim 2000/01, Krim 2002/03)
Deja Doler (Krim 2000/01, Krim 2002/03)
Natalia Derepasko (Krim 2000/01, Krim 2002/03)
Tatjana Oder (Krim 2000/01, Krim 2002/03)
Gitte Aaen (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)
Heidi Astrup (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2009/10)
Henriette Mikkelsen (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)
Janne Pedersen (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)
Kristine Lunde (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)
Monika Kovacsicz (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)
Nora Reiche (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)
Anne Loft (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2006/07)
Carmen Lungu (Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07)
Line Hougaard (Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07)
Rikke Schmidt (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05)
Stina Madsen (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05)
Valentina Radulovic (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05)
Barbara Strass (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95)
Beatrice Wagner (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95)
Bozena Karkut (Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)
Edit Matei (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95)
Laura Fritz (Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)
Marianne Racz (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95)
Mia Hermansson-Hogdahl (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95)
Renata Cieloch (Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)
Tanja Logvin (Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)
Orsolya Herr (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)
Agnes Hornyak (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)
Dora Hornyak (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)
Dorina Korsos (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)
Aniko Kovacsics (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)
Adrienn Orban (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)
Victoria Redei-Soos (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)
Szederke Sirian (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)
Ivett Szepesi (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)
Raphaelle Tervel (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)
Dragana Cvijic (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)
Milena Rajcevic (Knezevic) (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)
Suzanna Lazovic (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)
Majda Mehmedovic (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)
Zeljka Nikolic (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)
Radmila Petrovic (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)
Marina Rajcic (Vukovic) (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)
Clara Woltering (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)
Two titles with two clubs:
Isabelle Gullden (CSM 2015/16, Vipers 2021/22)
Linn Sulland (Larvik 2009/10, Vipers 2020/21)
Irina Dibirova [Poltoratskaya] (Slagelse 2004/05, Zvezda 2007/08)
Maja Mitrovic (Krim 2000/01, Slagelse 2003/04)
Maria Fisker (Viborg 2008/08, Bucuresti 2015/16)