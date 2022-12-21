Mosonmagyaróvár ready with new targets

Main facts

Mosonmagyaróvár joined the competition in qualification round 3, where they were underdogs against the Romanian side SCM Gloria Buzau and advanced to the group phase by only one goal after two matches

M’óvár, as the locals call it, is only a few kilometres from both the Austrian and Slovakian borders

the squad is a mixture of young, mostly Hungarian players, led by experienced coach János Gyurka, a 297-time former Hungarian international

Most important question: Will they advance this year?

Mosonmagyaróvár only narrowly missed the quarter-finals last season, finishing level with French side ES Besancon Feminin on points but falling short due to their head-to-head result.

Their second season in the European League has handed them a tough draw, as they share the group with 2021 champions Neptunes de Nantes from France as well as multiple European trophy winners Ikast Handbold. The Danish side finished third last season and they are the only EHF Finals 2022 contenders who are part of the group phase in 2022/23. The fourth participants are Fana from Norway who make their debut in a group phase of a European competition.

Progression is definitely possible for Mosonmagyaróvár , but they will need to draw on all of last season’s experience.

How they rate themselves

“There are four clubs including us from Hungary who will play in the group stage of EHF European League. I think none of them envy us after having the results of the draw,” said János Gyurka, head coach.

“We had no luck in the qualification round as our opponents were the Romanian league leaders SCM Gloria Buzau who were excellent. However, the close victory gave us confidence,” added Gyurka. “We want to develop and learn, for which this series is an excellent opportunity.”

Captain Eszter Tóth shares her head coach’s feelings.

“I love this game, I enjoy every match. Especially the international matches, which are always interesting. That is why we want to stay in the competition as long as possible. We have a young team and we were not the favourites in the third qualification round. Yet here we are again in the group stage and we want to take our chance this year,” she said.

Under the spotlight: Eszter Tóth

Team captain Eszter Tóth started the season in sensational form, scoring 49 goals in nine games – including seven domestic matches and the two European League qualifiers, where she scored 11 times.

Tóth joined Mosonmagyaróvár in 2020 from MTK Budapest, bringing plenty of top experience with her. She started her career at Györi Audi ETO KC, reaching the EHF Champions League semi-finals twice and the final in 2012.



What the numbers say

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC was founded in 2014 and so are reaching the European League group phase for a second time in just eight seasons.

Did you know?

One of their key players, centre back Gabriella Tóth, suffered a heavy injury last May, but she may join the squad at the end of the group stage. Gabriella is one of three centre backs on the team with the same surname – the other two being Eszter and Nikolett Tóth.

Arrivals and departures

Newcomers: Anna Albek (TuS Metzingen), Ines Ivancok (HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames), Fruzsina Bardi (Alba Fehérvár KC), Fanni Csire (Szombathelyi KKA), Luca Faragó (Vasas SC), Nikolett Tóth (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), Kyra Sztankovics (MKC junior)

Left the club: Tanja Asanin (SCM Ramnicu Valcea), Ana Kojic (Siófok KC), Bojana Milic (CS Dacia Mioveni), Lily Török (Siófok KC), Brigitta Csekő (Győri Audi ETO KC), Rebeka Török (Pénzügyőr SE), Vanessza Hajtai (Békéscsabai ENKSE)

Past achievements

EHF European League Women

Participations (including 2022/23 season): 2

Other

Hungarian league: bronze medallists (2020/21)