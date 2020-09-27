MOTW: Brest and Györ split points in thriller

The DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League Match of the Week between Brest Bretagne Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC lived up to high expectations, as it was a real thriller.

The pendulum swung both ways, but ultimately the game ended in a 25:25 stalemate, which means Brest lost their first point in the competition, and Györ claimed their second draw in three games.



GROUP B

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 25:25 (12:12)

throughout the game, Györ were in lead only between the 31th and 38th minutes, as they enjoyed a good start in the second half

Brest then improved their defence and had a 10:3 run to establish a 24:19 lead by the 52th minute

however, Györ capitalized on the home side’s mistakes in the closing minutes, and Viktoria Lukacs drew level at 25:25 almost two minutes from the buzzer

Brest’s Ana Gros became a top scorer of the match, scoring ten goals

Brest are now in second place in group B with five points, while Györ take the fourth position with four points

Györ extend unbeaten run to 40 matches

The Hungarian powerhouse were on the brink of ending their glorious streak, but avoided defeat thanks a late effort, so now they have been undefeated for 40 matches (35 wins, 5 draws).

Györ’s last defeat in the competition dates back to January 2018, when they lost 28:22 against CSM Bucuresti.