Nora Mørk back on cloud No. 9

Before a pair of devastating knee injuries, Nora Mørk made it a habit to score at least 10 goals in one game in the DELO EHF Champions League.

The Norwegian back had 12 such games in her career in Europe’s top-level competition and was close to add her 13th on Saturday, in Vipers Kristiansand’s 33:29 win at Bietigheim.

Mørk stopped just short of the milestone, scoring nine goals from 13 shots, yet it felt like a win for the Norwegian back.

“It is a joy to play each game and I am really focused to do good,” Mørk said after the match.

“It is a great feeling to play again and I enjoy every second on the court.”

All smiles again

Back at her best after she scored only twice in the past two seasons and failed to get on the court at all for CSM Bucuresti last season, the 29-year-old Norwegian right back was all smiles once again.

This was her best outing in the competition since scoring 13 goals for Györ in a 27:24 win against FC Midtjylland in the group matches of the 2017/18 season.

Mørk also left her head coach, Ole Gustav Gjekstad, in awe.

“I was very surprised to see her play so well. She told me she wants to play more, but we have to be very careful with her,” Gekstad said.

“We must integrate her little by little and balance her playing time, so she can hit her maximum potential,” the Vipers coach added.