MOTW to feature on new UK streaming service

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League is set to gain new audiences in the UK with the promotion of the Match of the Week on recently launched streaming service Viaplay UK.

Viaplay will stream every MOTW in the premium club competition. Next up is the round 7 MOTW between Aalborg Håndbold and HBC Nantes on Wednesday 23 November at 18:45 CET (17:45 GMT).

The platform was also the official broadcaster in the UK for the Women's EHF EURO 2022, with handball one of a number of major sports available for British fans to watch.

EHF Champions League matches other than the MOTW will continue to be available on EHFTV for UK fans.

