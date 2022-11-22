MOTW to feature on new UK streaming service

Viaplay will stream every MOTW in the premium club competition. Next up is the round 7 MOTW between Aalborg Håndbold and HBC Nantes on Wednesday 23 November at 18:45 CET (17:45 GMT).

The platform was also the official broadcaster in the UK for the Women's EHF EURO 2022, with handball one of a number of major sports available for British fans to watch.

EHF Champions League matches other than the MOTW will continue to be available on EHFTV for UK fans.