Nexe and Granollers remain unbeaten

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Sporting CP (POR) 32:31 (22:16)

The Croatian side earned their third win of the season despite almost losing their well-earned first-half lead. The Costa brothers made their team's comeback in the second half but their high performance was not enough to leave Nasice with points. Sporting were trailing by five already after 15 minutes. All five goals came from Costa brothers, Martim and Francisco, and the Portuguese club could not find a solution for Nexe's transition and strong defence, completely shutting down opponents. Hope woke up ten minutes into the second half as Sporting took advantage of Nexe's mistakes coming from their 5-1 defence, and closed the gap to only two goals (22:24). In the last minute, Martim Costa leveled to 31:31 and gave us a thriller finish. In a nail-biting end in Nasice Ivan Srsen became his team's hero, scoring five seconds before the final buzzer for the win with his signature shot. Alongside Srsen, Tomislav Severec and Fahrudin Melic stood out with six and 11 goals respectively.