Metz needed a player who would be able to jump into the Champions League, as well as the French league where the club is unbeaten this season.

And so, he looked to Hungary.

Nadine Szöllösi-Schatzl’s career has been outstanding, She has reached the Champions League final three times with Györi Audi ETO KC, winning in 2024, and has won the Hungarian league five times, both with Györ and with FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.

In December last year the left wing was key to Hungary’s first international medal in 12 years, scoring 18 goals and featuring heavily in all nine matches at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, where the co-hosts took bronze.

But after the end of the 2023/24 club season, Szöllösi-Schatzl made the surprising decision to quit Györ and move to Moyra-Budaörs in the suburbs of Budapest. The club is currently fighting for its survival in the Hungarian first division, but did recently snatch bronze in the Hungarian Cup with Szöllösi-Schatzl on board.