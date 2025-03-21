So what has changed to take her to Metz on loan?
“It is a brief period, which gives me a chance to play in the EHF FINAL4 again, as I hope, and that is particularly challenging. I have arrived in the most exciting part of the season in a foreign country where I have not played before,” Szöllösi-Schatzl says.
Despite not wanting to let down Moya-Budaörs in the middle of the season, and in a period where they are on a losing streak, Szöllösi-Schatzl recognised the opportunity in front of her to help Metz defend their French league title, win the French Cup, and potentially make the EHF FINAL4 Women once again.
She called fellow Hungarians Zsófi Szemerey and Petra Vámos, and her former Györ teammate, Anne Mette Hansen, who are all currently playing for Metz, and asked them about the club, as well as recalling conversations with Szemerey and Vámos at a previous national team session.