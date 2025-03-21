Nadine Szöllösi-Schatzl: “I wanted to make a quick decision”

Nadine Szöllösi-Schatzl: “I wanted to make a quick decision”

EHF / László Szilágyi
21 March 2025

When Metz Handball left wing Chloé Valentini announced she was pregnant a few weeks ago, it posed a problem for head coach Emmanuel Mayonnade. Valentini has played a huge role for Metz in the EHF Champions League Women season so far, scoring 57 goals — the second-highest number behind Sarah Bouktit — on the French side’s route to the quarter-finals.

Metz needed a player who would be able to jump into the Champions League, as well as the French league where the club is unbeaten this season.

And so, he looked to Hungary.

Nadine Szöllösi-Schatzl’s career has been outstanding, She has reached the Champions League final three times with Györi Audi ETO KC, winning in 2024, and has won the Hungarian league five times, both with Györ and with FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.

In December last year the left wing was key to Hungary’s first international medal in 12 years, scoring 18 goals and featuring heavily in all nine matches at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, where the co-hosts took bronze.

But after the end of the 2023/24 club season, Szöllösi-Schatzl made the surprising decision to quit Györ and move to Moyra-Budaörs in the suburbs of Budapest. The club is currently fighting for its survival in the Hungarian first division, but did recently snatch bronze in the Hungarian Cup with Szöllösi-Schatzl on board.

The 31-year-old reveals her move to Metz happened fast.

“The interview with the coach took place during the Hungarian Cup week, at the end of February. I was incredibly surprised when I received the message from Emmanuel. It all happened very quickly,” Szöllösi-Schatzl says.

“I had to decide everything in a brief time, because I did not want to waste time either for myself or for Metz if I had said no. My Moyra-Budaörs team was understanding in this situation, for which I am incredibly grateful,” she adds.

Szöllösi-Schatzl has never before played abroad, saying she has never needed to.

“Luckily, I had the opportunity to spend many years at the two top Hungarian teams, Ferencváros and then Györ, so I didn't want to mess around in foreign clubs,” she says.

So what has changed to take her to Metz on loan?

“It is a brief period, which gives me a chance to play in the EHF FINAL4 again, as I hope, and that is particularly challenging. I have arrived in the most exciting part of the season in a foreign country where I have not played before,” Szöllösi-Schatzl says.

Despite not wanting to let down Moya-Budaörs in the middle of the season, and in a period where they are on a losing streak, Szöllösi-Schatzl recognised the opportunity in front of her to help Metz defend their French league title, win the French Cup, and potentially make the EHF FINAL4 Women once again.

She called fellow Hungarians Zsófi Szemerey and Petra Vámos, and her former Györ teammate, Anne Mette Hansen, who are all currently playing for Metz, and asked them about the club, as well as recalling conversations with Szemerey and Vámos at a previous national team session.

Ultimately, however, Mayonnade’s invitation convinced her to make the move. Three weeks in, she says Metz have welcomed her warmly and are doing their best to help her fit in. She scored twice in Metz’s 33:16 victory over Toulon in the French league on 14 March, and feels motivated for the weeks ahead.

While Szöllösi-Schatzl does not want to make any hasty statements about her future, focusing instead on the confirmed loan period, there is a distinct possibility that Metz could face at least one Hungarian side if they do reach the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.

“It will take time to know the EHF FINAL4 matches. After all, each team faces difficult opponents in the weekend in Budapest. But I do not think it is out of the question that we will play against a Hungarian team. I hope it will happen,” she says.

