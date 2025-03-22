Reichert lifts Thüringer HC to comfortable first-leg victory

Reichert lifts Thüringer HC to comfortable first-leg victory

22 March 2025, 17:45

Thüringer HC kept their home court unbeaten in the EHF European League Women 2024/25 and took an important first win in the opening leg of the quarter-finals, as the battle for the EHF Finals Women in Graz began on Saturday afternoon. The German side were determined to make a step towards their second appearance in the EHF European League finals, but SCM Ramnicu Valcea showed they can fight back and will not be an easy opponent in the rematch. 

Despite Thüringer securing a comfortable win, Valcea came close to turning the tide around minute 30. But left back Johanna Reichert stepped up a gear, delivering an incredible performance for Thüringer to put her team in a strong position ahead of the second leg in Romania.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Thüringer HC (GER) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 35:29 (17:15)

The home side were off to a good start, backed by the good performance of goalkeeper Dinah Eckerle, and they quickly built a five-goal lead. Valcea struggled offensively, managing just two goals in 10 minutes, with only wing Nathalie Hagman able to break through the opponents’ defence. In the first half it seemed Thüringer would cruise to victory, having their biggest lead at seven goals, but the Romanian side mounted a comeback and narrowed the gap to 15:16. Although Valcea kept pouncing, their momentum lasted only 10 minutes.

On the other side, Reichert became Thüringer's hero, netting 14 times in 40 minutes, giving her side a much-needed break and more relaxed lead. Although Thüringer could not restore their biggest lead, they secured a comfortable six-goal win. Reichert finished with 15 goals, while Dinah Eckerle closed the game with 14 saves at a rate of 33 per cent. For Valcea, Alicia Toublanc and Ioana Rebeca Necula joined Hagman as the team's top scorers, with all three netting five goals.

20250321 Nadine Szollosi Schatzl Feature 3 AM
HC Podravka Vegeta Brest Bretagne Handball (Post Match) (1)
