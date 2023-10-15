Nærbø IL and Runar Sandefjord are off with wins in the new season

Additionally, MRK Trogir are one of the six clubs that have secured a place in the next round. The Croatian club hosted H71 in a double-header on home soil and interestingly enough, won both legs with identical results (29:22). The 17-year-old centre back, Antonio Tokić scored 10 goals against the Faroese club over the two matches just like his compatriot, Marino Vulić. Bregenz Handball also booked a place in round 3 after winning the double-header in Austria against VHC Sviesa even though the visitors won the return leg, but the Bregenz-based club won the tie (59:53) on the overall score. Unlike them, HC Budućnost Podgorica lost both legs on home soil in Montenegro against Spor Toto SK and the Turkish club is going to the next round after comfortably winning the tie (54:41). On the opposite, Valur, IBV Vestmannaeyjar and VIF are all through to round 3 after winning their double-headers away vs Pölva Serviti, HB Red Boys Differdange and Handball Esch, respectively.

FH Hafnarfjodur failed to use the home advantage against RK Partizan and the Serbian club are travelling back to Belgrade after notching a draw (34:34) ahead of the return leg next week

Tatran Presov spoiled the party in the Czech Republic as HK FCC Mesto Lovosice couldn't celebrate their return to the EHF's club competitions because the visitors won (32:28) and are on course to reach the next round

last season's quarter-finalists, HCB Karviná recorded a win and decent six-goal advantage against HC Fivers WAT Margareten ahead of the return leg in Austria with the left back, Dominik Solak scoring eight goals for the home side

HC Dinamo Pančevo and Raimond Sassari are set to travel to the Netherlands and Greece next week after losing the first legs to HV KRAS/Volendam (33:30) and Olympiacos SFP (31:24), respectively

the Italian champions, Sidea Group Junior Fasano beat the buzzer against SKKP Handball Brno with Davide Pugliese scoring his final tenth goal which proved to be the winner in the dying seconds, and the Italians are travelling to the Czech Republic next week with a minimum advantage (29:28)

BSV Bern, MRK Krka, HC Motor, Besiktas Safi Cimento are travelling back home after winning away against Riihimäen Cocks, Viljandi HC, Handball Kaerjeng, KH Besa Famgas, respectively

The handball festival in Kavadarci ends in jubilation for the hosts

The almost sold-out hall called "Jasmin" in Kavadarci was bouncing in jubilation after GRK Tikvesh secured a well-deserved win (33:29) against the Austrian side, Förthof UHK Krems in the first leg. The hosts started the match on the front foot and with the passionate support from the stands, the Reds celebrated with their fans after the final whistle as the visitors looked in awe. The Nigerian right back, Obina Ani was the match's top scorer with ten goals for the hosts and the Macedonian club is taking a four-goal lead in Austria next week. More importantly, the city of Kavadarci and its locals have truly demonstrated what handball means to them by building an amazing atmosphere during the match.