Kolstad challenge Kiel; Celje host Barça in MOTW

Can THW Kiel and Barça stretch their unbeaten streaks in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 to five matches? That question will be answered in round 5 this week, when Kiel travel to Norway where Kolstad Handball with Sander Sagosen await on Thursday, while Barça make a trip to Slovenia to play RK Celje Pivovarna Laško in the Match of the Week on Wednesday.