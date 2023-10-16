Kolstad challenge Kiel; Celje host Barça in MOTW
Can THW Kiel and Barça stretch their unbeaten streaks in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 to five matches? That question will be answered in round 5 this week, when Kiel travel to Norway where Kolstad Handball with Sander Sagosen await on Thursday, while Barça make a trip to Slovenia to play RK Celje Pivovarna Laško in the Match of the Week on Wednesday.
GROUP A
Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)
Wednesday 18 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- after four rounds, PSG are second in the group with six points and Aalborg are third with five points
- last week, the French side defeated Pelister (31:26) while Aalborg shared the points in Zagreb (30:30)
- the two clubs played five times against each other in European competitions: PSG won five times, Aalborg once – their most recent encounter, in the 2021 semi-final in Cologne
- this will be the first time Mikkel Hansen visits Paris with Aalborg, as he played for PSG from 2012 to 2022
- last weekend, Paris remained unbeaten in the French league, beating Chartres (34:27); Aalborg took the points in Skanderborg (26:19)
Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Thursday 19 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Kiel lead group A with the maximum of eight points, while Kolstad are fourth with four points
- in round 4, Kiel defeated Kielce in Match of the Week (35:31) while Kolstad got the biggest win so far in their EHF Champions League debut season, against Szeged (37:24)
- this game will be the first time Sander Sagosen, who won the EHF Champions League in 2020 with Kiel, plays against his former club
- Kolstad’s Sigvaldi Gudjonsson is the sixth best scorer in the competition with 27 goals, while Niclas Ekberg and Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu both netted 18 times for Kiel
- last weekend, Kolstad took the points in the Norwegian league against Viking TIF (36:25), but Kiel suffered yet another domestic defeat, in Leipzig (35:34), and are ranked only seventh
HC Zagreb (CRO) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)
Thursday 19 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Zagreb are sixth with four points; Pelister are one of the three teams in the competition with no point
- last week, Zagreb drew against Aalborg (30:30) thanks to a last-second goal by Milos Kos, while Pelister were defeated in Paris (31:26)
- Zagreb once beat Pelister 37:13 back in 2005, which still is their biggest ever win and defeat, respectively, for both teams
- with respectively 91 and 115 goals scored, Pelister and Zagreb have the least and the third least efficient offences in the competition
- league leaders Zagreb beat Varazdin (44:33) last weekend; Pelister won their fifth straight game in the Macedonian league, against Prilep (42:29)
Industria Kielce (POL) vs OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN)
Thursday 19 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- after four rounds, Kielce are fourth in group A with four points, while Szeged are have two points
- Kielce and Szeged played 12 times against each other; Kielce won 10 games and Szeged two, the last one in 2016
- Kielce’s Szymon Sicko is currently the best scorer in the EHF Champions League, with 31 goals; two more than Szeged’s Mario Sostaric
- Kielce (128) and Szeged (130) have conceded more goals than any other team in group A
- both leading their domestic leagues, Kielce beat Gwardia Opole (37:24) and Szeged beat Csurgó (31:24) last weekend
GROUP B
MOTW: RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Barça (ESP)
Wednesday 18 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Barça are the only unbeaten team in group B, and clearly beat previously unbeaten GOG last week: 38:30
- Celje are one of three teams in the competition still waiting for their first points
- two former Celje players are in Barça’s squad: right wing Blaz Janc and playmaker Domen Makuc, who is likely out for the entire season after knee surgery
- Blaz Janc will face his younger brother Mitja, who is Celje’s best scorer with 23 goals – five less than Barça’s leading scorer Dika Mem
- in 2005, Celje earned their last of four wins against Barça; they lost the next 11 encounters
- that series includes the Slovenian club’s biggest ever defeat in the EHF Champions League: 45:21 in a group phase game in Barcelona in September 2019
- Barça won 36:28 against Puente Genil in the Spanish league, while Celje beating Velenje 29:27 in Slovenia
GOG (DEN) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)
Wednesday 18 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- GOG had a perfect start in the group phase with three victories but lost 30:38 at Barcelona last week
- Montpellier turned the page after two opening defeats against Barça and Veszprém, and now have four points after beating Plock and Celje
- it is the first ever duel of both sides in a European Cup competition
- GOG’s new arrival Aaron Mensing is the second best scorer of the EHF Champions League with 30 goals; 11 more than Montpellier duo Ahmed Hesham and Sebastian Karlsson and his GOG teammate Emil Madsen
- Montpellier beat Nimes 25:23 in the French league, while GOG lost 32:30 at Nordsjælland
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Thursday 19 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Veszprém recovered well from their only defeat so far (against GOG) with a 44:34 win against Porto in round 4
- Plock lost their last home match against Magdeburg 28:26 and still wait for their first point in the group phase
- Ignacio Biosca and Sergej Mark Kosorotov played for Plock until last season and will now face their former club with Veszprém
- after his 10 goals against Porto, Veszprém right back Nedim Remili is seventh on the top scorers list with 26 goals
- Veszprém won seven of their previous 10 duels with Plock and are unbeaten in the last seven encounters (five victories, two draws), including two wins in the 2022/23 season
- Veszprém scored 44 goals again in their domestic match against Dabas; Plock play their match against Kwidzyn in the Polish league on Monday night
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs FC Porto (POR)
Thursday 19 October 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both teams have two wins from four matches, but where Magdeburg won their last two games, Porto won their first two
- the only time Magdeburg lost against Porto was in the last qualification round ahead of the EHF Cup 2018/19 group phase; Magdeburg were semi-finalists the year before
- the leading scorers for both teams are Scandinavian players: Ómar Ingi Magnússon (ISL) netted 20 times for Magdeburg, Nikolaj Christensen (DEN) 17 times for Porto
- both coaches once played a EHF Champions League final: Bennet Wiegert won with Magdeburg in 2002, Carlos Resende lost with Braga (against Santander) in 1994
- both teams defeated EHF European League contenders last weekend: Magdeburg beat Hannover-Burgdorf 31:29; Porto beat Braga 35:30
