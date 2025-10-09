National federations raising breast cancer awareness

In Slovakia, the handball federation is part of the second year of the national ‘Sport for Life’ campaign, working together with the National Cancer Institute in Bratislava. This year’s campaign supports the project ‘Silk Hope’, which donates silk scarves to women after chemotherapy, and has a fundraising goal of €50,000.
The Sport for Life campaign will be marked on 19 October with Slovakia’s EHF EURO Cup match against Norway; men’s and women’s league matches hosted by hockey club HC Slovan Bratislava will also be part of the event.
Meanwhile, Serbia will mark Pink October at its Qualifiers match against Lithuania on 16 October, raising awareness about breast cancer and fundraising for the Women’s Support Centre, a non-profit organisation whose goal is to contribute to the establishment of equal opportunities policies.
Photos © Kolektiff Images