National federations raising breast cancer awareness

09 October 2025, 16:00

The national handball federations of France, Norway, Slovakia and Serbia will mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month — also known as 'Pink October' — with fundraising and awareness-building efforts tied to their upcoming Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers and Women's EHF EURO Cup 2026 matches.

Arenas for the matches will have Pink October banners and branding; players will warm up in pink t-shirts; and spectators will be given pink accessories to help them support their teams and the cause. 

At their EHF EURO Qualifiers match against Kosovo on October 15, the French Handball Federation is working with its partner, the Caisse d’Epargne, and breast cancer research charity Ruban Rose (Pink Ribbon) to promote Pink October. Fans will be able to make donations to Ruban Rose directly by scanning the giant screens, banners in the venue, or cards on the seats.

In Norway, the federation has launched a fundraising campaign for breast cancer awareness, and has donated 10 per cent of the ticket income from its EHF EURO Cup match against Romania on 15 October to kick off the fundraising. The match will also feature pink t-shirts for staff and volunteers as well as the players’ warm-up, and spectators will receive pink cheer clappers.

Fans are also encouraged to turn up to the game wearing something pink, with a half-time game of musical chairs with a prize of a signed pink t-shirt from one of the players up for grabs.

In Slovakia, the handball federation is part of the second year of the national ‘Sport for Life’ campaign, working together with the National Cancer Institute in Bratislava. This year’s campaign supports the project ‘Silk Hope’, which donates silk scarves to women after chemotherapy, and has a fundraising goal of €50,000.

The Sport for Life campaign will be marked on 19 October with Slovakia’s EHF EURO Cup match against Norway; men’s and women’s league matches hosted by hockey club HC Slovan Bratislava will also be part of the event.

Meanwhile, Serbia will mark Pink October at its Qualifiers match against Lithuania on 16 October, raising awareness about breast cancer and fundraising for the Women’s Support Centre, a non-profit organisation whose goal is to contribute to the establishment of equal opportunities policies.

 

Photos © Kolektiff Images

