National federations raising breast cancer awareness

Arenas for the matches will have Pink October banners and branding; players will warm up in pink t-shirts; and spectators will be given pink accessories to help them support their teams and the cause.

At their EHF EURO Qualifiers match against Kosovo on October 15, the French Handball Federation is working with its partner, the Caisse d’Epargne, and breast cancer research charity Ruban Rose (Pink Ribbon) to promote Pink October. Fans will be able to make donations to Ruban Rose directly by scanning the giant screens, banners in the venue, or cards on the seats.

In Norway, the federation has launched a fundraising campaign for breast cancer awareness, and has donated 10 per cent of the ticket income from its EHF EURO Cup match against Romania on 15 October to kick off the fundraising. The match will also feature pink t-shirts for staff and volunteers as well as the players’ warm-up, and spectators will receive pink cheer clappers.

Fans are also encouraged to turn up to the game wearing something pink, with a half-time game of musical chairs with a prize of a signed pink t-shirt from one of the players up for grabs.