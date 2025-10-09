Winamax becomes Official Partner of Machineseeker EHF Champions League

EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation (EHF), has announced the addition of Winamax to its line-up of Official Partners of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, the premium men’s club competition in European handball.

The French betting provider will be exposed at all matches of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League in Germany and in France.

Furthermore, the company will be included in all marketing activities around Europe’s top-flight competition, including floor stickers and LED boards in Germany and France.

Winamax will also continue its involvement at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, after entering the world of handball for the first time as an event partner of the season-ending marquee event at LANXESS arena in Cologne in June 2025.

Winamax is a European sports betting provider known for its innovative and entertaining product portfolio, and the company is the market leader in its sector (betting and poker) in France.

Winamax is consistently committed to the protection of minor and combating gambling addiction.

Winamax managing directors Alexandre Roos and Christophe Schaming said: “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with the EHF Marketing and to associate the Winamax brand with one of the most prestigious competitions in European handball. Following our successful debut at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, this next step marks our commitment to further strengthening our ties with passionate handball fans. By continuously expanding our community, we aim to further fuel enthusiasm for handball across Europe.”

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: “We are delighted to see Winamax expand its involvement in European handball following their successful debut at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 in Cologne. By joining us as a partner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League in Germany and France, Winamax is underlining the appeal of our top-tier competition.”