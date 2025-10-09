Success comes from years of hard work and determination, backed up by the passionate fans who have shown up in Palau Blaugrana to support their team. But none of these would be possible without a strong pool of players, and Barça have been lucky enough to host the best handball talents in the world. Two of them stand out as having had their handball careers fully intertwined with the history of the club — two “one-club men”, as they describe themselves, David Barrufet and Victor Tomás earned their place among the legends of the sport.

Former goalkeeper David Barrufet spent his whole professional career at his home town club, between 1988 and 2010, helping to lay the foundations for the now-triumphant Barça. Barrufet’s exceptional talent didn’t go unnoticed, as he was named among the best goalkeepers in the world during his time with the team, and even had the privilege to lead the squad as captain.

Now a sporting director at Dinamo Bucuresti, Barrufet joined as a guest of the latest episode of The Spin podcast, with another former Barça star, Victor Tomás, among the hosts of the show.

“I am a kid who was born in Barcelona, who grew up watching the best players in Barcelona. For me, it was a dream. It was a dream to play there,” said Barrufet when asked about his time with the club.