09 October 2025, 13:00

“Mes Que un Club”. Since their first European title in 1994, Barça have built a handball legacy like no other, including a record-winning 11 EHF Champions League titles. The club’s unparalleled success is founded on an ever-evolving team, which, over the years, has gathered some of the most talented professionals in the world.

Legends David Barrufet and Victor Tomás left their marks in Barça’s history books and they reunited in the most recent episode of the EHF podcast, The Spin, where they took a look down memory lane.

Barça’s overwhelming handball trophy collection started with their first Spanish league title in 1969, and they haven’t stopped since. Having celebrated their latest addition to the achievements list in 2025, the Blaugranas are on an unstoppable run after their 15th consecutive national trophy and the 32nd overall.

But their dominance goes beyond Spain’s borders, as Barça have established themselves as the main force in Europe and, arguably, in the world — one that has managed to win all the possible trophies.

1994 marked their debut on the international stage and the beginning of a long victory road. By the 1999/00 season, Barça had already conquered at least one competition each year, including two Cup Winners’ Cup editions (1994, 1995) and becoming five-time EHF Champions League winners (1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000).

The team would have to wait five years before returning to the top step of the premium club competition, in 2005, but their efforts would go on to be rewarded with five more titles after that — culminating with their 11th success in 2024.

Success comes from years of hard work and determination, backed up by the passionate fans who have shown up in Palau Blaugrana to support their team. But none of these would be possible without a strong pool of players, and Barça have been lucky enough to host the best handball talents in the world. Two of them stand out as having had their handball careers fully intertwined with the history of the club — two “one-club men”, as they describe themselves, David Barrufet and Victor Tomás earned their place among the legends of the sport.

Former goalkeeper David Barrufet spent his whole professional career at his home town club, between 1988 and 2010, helping to lay the foundations for the now-triumphant Barça. Barrufet’s exceptional talent didn’t go unnoticed, as he was named among the best goalkeepers in the world during his time with the team, and even had the privilege to lead the squad as captain.

Now a sporting director at Dinamo Bucuresti, Barrufet joined as a guest of the latest episode of The Spin podcast, with another former Barça star, Victor Tomás, among the hosts of the show.

“I am a kid who was born in Barcelona, who grew up watching the best players in Barcelona. For me, it was a dream. It was a dream to play there,” said Barrufet when asked about his time with the club.

After winning seven EHF Champions League titles, the Spaniard bid farewell to his playing career, but still continued to be involved with the club in different managerial roles for several years. Barrufet’s number 16 was retired in honour of his outstanding achievements, the undeniable contribution to the club’s development and his loyalty during the 22 seasons as a goalkeeper.

Barrufet looks back fondly at his career, having shared the court with Tomás and being part of the dream team at the time. “I won seven Champions League [trophies], I won a lot of titles. I had the luck to play with the best players. One of them, Victor Tomás, and for me it was amazing,” adds the former goalkeeper.

Steering the team as captain was not an easy task, and Victor Tomás would later carry this responsibility himself. He joined as teammate of Barrufet in 2002, and the prominent right wing would continue to have a similar path to his colleague.

“At the beginning, I was a tough captain,” reminisces Barrufet. “I always wanted the best for my players. The example is Victor, if my team has a player who [at] every training gives his 100 per cent, it's a dream. It's a dream to play with this kind of players.”

Tomás stayed with the team until his retirement in 2020, and for 18 years he enjoyed fantastic success with Barça. Following 69 trophies, more than 1,200 goals scored and three EHF Champions League titles, team captain Tomás had to end his playing career due to heart problems, and shirt number 8 was also retired in an emotional festivity in 2022, in recognition of his immense role in the club.

Barça is truly more than a club — as their motto highlights — and it can make dreams come true for young players. “When you are a kid and you have a dream and you can fulfill this dream, it's amazing. It's amazing. There is nothing better than this,” highlights Barrufet.

Listen to the most recent episode of ‘The Spin’ podcast, “Més que un club: The Barça Legacy”, to find out more about the history of the club with the two handball legends.

 

Photos © EHF archives

