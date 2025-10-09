More than a club: Barça’s success story
“Mes Que un Club”. Since their first European title in 1994, Barça have built a handball legacy like no other, including a record-winning 11 EHF Champions League titles. The club’s unparalleled success is founded on an ever-evolving team, which, over the years, has gathered some of the most talented professionals in the world.
Legends David Barrufet and Victor Tomás left their marks in Barça’s history books and they reunited in the most recent episode of the EHF podcast, The Spin, where they took a look down memory lane.