Neagu’s last dance ends in teary farewell

The all-time scorer of the EHF Champions League Women played her last match on Sunday, when CSM Bucuresti, her hometown team, were eliminated by Team Esbjerg in the quarter-finals for the third time in the last four seasons.

Neagu, who won the EHF Champions League Women with Buducnost in 2015, will surely retain her status as one of the greatest players ever to feature in the competition, having scored 1,232 goals, one of the four members of the “Club of 1,000”, alongside Jovanka Radicevic, Andrea Lekic and Anita Gorbicz.

“It is the strongest competition in Europe. Every team and every player want to perform here. During the years, the format has changed, but everyone wants the trophy and the teams are preparing every week for the matches here,” said Neagu about the competition in which she scored the largest number of goals in history, before the first clash of the tie against Esbjerg.

There, Neagu was once again crucial for CSM, scoring 10 of her side’s 52 goals and delivering more quintessential assists. But as the final whistle blew after the 26:22 loss in the second leg of the quarter-finals, Neagu was reduced to tears.