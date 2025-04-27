AEK Athens HC and HC Alkaloid reach EHF European Cup final

Thriller in Norway sees guests go through

HC Alkaloid and Runar Sandefjord met in Norway after an offensive show-off in the first leg, which saw Alkaloid win 42:37 last week. On Sunday, Runar had the optimal start to mount a comeback, boasting a four-goal lead at the break, but Alkaloid managed to cut the deficit throughout the second half and kept the score neck-and-neck on aggregate in the last five minutes of the match.

Martin Ivanovski’s goal to make it 34:29 for the hosts in the final minute meant that a penalty shootout had to decide the second finalists. The hosts were nervous, missing three out of four shots, with Alkaloid netting three times to advance to the final against AEK Athens HC.