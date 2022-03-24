NENT Group secure rights to show European handball in United Kingdom

The very best of European handball will be screened in the United Kingdom after NENT Group secured the rights to the coverage until 2030.

The deal, struck by Infront and DAZN Group, includes both EHF EURO events as well as European club competitions – including the EHF Champions League – and will begin at the start of the 2022/23 season.

NENT Group are already an established partner of EHF national team and club competitions in Scandinavia with their handball coverage be shown on their Viaplay streaming service.

David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director, said: “We are proud that European club handball will be present from the next season onwards in one of the most important media markets in Europe. This is sure to significantly increase the reach of our sport over the years to come.”

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “NENT Group has been a trusted partner of the EHF when it comes to the coverage of our national team and club competitions. We know from events such as the London 2012 Olympic Games how enthusiastic the UK can be about handball. Presenting our flagship event, the EHF EUROs, on this market is a unique opportunity and will perfectly support additional development activities in the UK.”

Julien Ternisien, Infront Senior Vice President Summer Sports, said: “This agreement will boost handball's audience in a market we have jointly agreed is key for the growth of the game. I'm delighted to see the sport find a dedicated broadcast base in the UK.”

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO: “We have high ambitions for Viaplay in every country where we have a broad offering. The UK, with this expanded scope, is no exception. Adding sports alongside our premium Nordic content will be a unique proposition for viewers, and our line-up will continue to grow and evolve. This will increase Viaplay’s appeal even further, and help us rapidly establish a position in one of the world’s most competitive and exciting streaming markets. Our increased ambition for the UK is fully covered in our stated guidance on investments for Viaplay’s expansion to at least 16 markets by the end of 2023.”

Infront and DAZN Group’s 10-year exclusive media and marketing partnership with EHF and EHFM launched in July 2020 to unlock new commercial opportunities and drive operational excellence for all EHF competitions, across production, digital marketing, media rights and sponsorship sales.