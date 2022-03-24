YAC 16 EHF Beach Handball EURO will be played in Czech Republic

The Executive Committee of the European Handball Federation on Thursday has confirmed the following motions which had been tabled by the EHF as part of a circular decision taking place outside of the regular EXEC meetings.

The YAC 16 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2022 as well the Beach Handball Championships 2022 will take place in Prague, Czech Republic from 7 to 10 July 2022. Both events were initially scheduled to take place in Moscow, Russia. As a result of the suspension of Russia new organisers were sought.

The European Handball Federation waives its transfer fee for transfers of players who have been playing for Ukrainian clubs. This decision has been taken to facilitate transfers out of Ukraine for any potential new club and for the players in the light of the ongoing war. The transfer fee for the Ukrainian Handball Federation remains unchanged.

The hygiene concept valid for the European handball competitions on club and national team level has been updated to reflect the latest developments in the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. It becomes valid as of 26 March 2022.