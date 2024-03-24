Neptunes secure a return to the EHF Finals after a three- year absence
In a low-scoring start of the match and just one goal until the 6th minute, it was evident that Neptunes Nantes were in full control of the outcome of the game as they displayed the ability to carefully plan and execute their attacks as the return leg went by.
With each passing minute, the pressure on the hosts was growing and so did the number of turnovers they committed - seven in the first half only to be precise.
The Norwegian club finishes the EHF European League Women season in the quarter-finals for the third consecutive year, while Neptunes Nantes booked a spot in the EHF Finals for the second time ever after lifting the trophy back in their first-ever appearance in 2020/21.
We faced a really good Sola team today, and we had to be focused and aware at all times. We've allowed them to outsmart us in some situations, but I'm proud of our overall performance here today. Of course we're happy about this win and excited about the EHF Finals.
Tough game in which we started well, but then had a bad period allowing our opponents to sail off to a seven-goal lead. Of course, it is then really hard to battle back against a team that is this good. Nantes have good players in all positions, and were able to control the game today.