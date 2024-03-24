20240324

Neptunes secure a return to the EHF Finals after a three- year absence

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
24 March 2024, 18:15

In a low-scoring start of the match and just one goal until the 6th minute, it was evident that Neptunes Nantes were in full control of the outcome of the game as they displayed the ability to carefully plan and execute their attacks as the return leg went by.

With each passing minute, the pressure on the hosts was growing and so did the number of turnovers they committed - seven in the first half only to be precise. 

The Norwegian club finishes the EHF European League Women season in the quarter-finals for the third consecutive year, while Neptunes Nantes booked a spot in the EHF Finals for the second time ever after lifting the trophy back in their first-ever appearance in 2020/21.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Sola HK (NOR) vs Neptunes Nantes (FRA) 30:39 (10:17)

Neptunes Nantes won (70:57) on aggregate

  • the visitors took their biggest (seven-goal) lead of the opening 30 minutes at the break by displaying a composed and experienced performance in the final minutes of the first half
  • young goalkeeper, Floriane Andre made ten saves in the first half having a sky-high shot-stopping percentage (50), finishing the match with 15 saves overall
  • Sola HK took a risky seven-against-six approach in the second half in a last-ditch attempt to narrow the difference, but it backfired for them as Neptunes Nantes extended their lead with a few easy goals on an empty net
  • Marie Hélène Sajka was the top scorer of the match going for eight goals from just as much attempts 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Strong defense made all the difference for Neptunes Nantes

With Sola HK being one of the most efficient teams in the EHF's second-tier club competition, it was a surprise to see them ending up being restricted to only 10 goals in the opening 30 minutes of the match. However, Neptunes' quality defense, combined with Floriane Andre's brilliance, proved to be too much for Sola today. At one point, Sola HK looked frustrated as they simply weren't able to find a way through the guest team defense led by Onancia Ondono, and even in situations when they did - French team goalie was there to stop the shot.  Final ten minutes, in which Neptunes from Nantes finally managed to break home team resistance proved to be the key in this one signalling the end of all hopes for Sola.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Neptunes Cropped
We faced a really good Sola team today, and we had to be focused and aware at all times. We've allowed them to outsmart us in some situations, but I'm proud of our overall performance here today. Of course we're happy about this win and excited about the EHF Finals.
Helene Gigstad Fauske
Left back, Neptunes Nantes
Sola Cropped
Tough game in which we started well, but then had a bad period allowing our opponents to sail off to a seven-goal lead. Of course, it is then really hard to battle back against a team that is this good. Nantes have good players in all positions, and were able to control the game today.
Malin Holta
Left back, Sola SK
20240324 SOLA NEPTUNES NANTES Kenneth Mcdowell DWP 3034
@handballfoto - Kenneth McDowell
20240324 SOLA NEPTUNES NANTES Kenneth Mcdowell DWP 0967
@handballfoto - Kenneth McDowell
20240324 Sola Neptunes Nantes Hans Lie NZ91333
@handballfoto - Kenneth McDowell
20240324 Sola Neptunes Nantes Hans Lie NZ91365
@handballfoto - Kenneth McDowell
20240324 SOLA NEPTUNES NANTES Kenneth Mcdowell DWP 2436
@handballfoto - Kenneth McDowell
220240323 FTC Tatran TUM 022
Previous Article Hosts dominating the first leg encounters of the EC Quarter-finals
Răzvan Păsărică 2
Next Article SUMMARY: CSM defeat Krim; Vipers, Bietigheim and FTC complete quarter-final lineup

Latest news

More News