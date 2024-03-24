Neptunes secure a return to the EHF Finals after a three- year absence

In a low-scoring start of the match and just one goal until the 6th minute, it was evident that Neptunes Nantes were in full control of the outcome of the game as they displayed the ability to carefully plan and execute their attacks as the return leg went by.



With each passing minute, the pressure on the hosts was growing and so did the number of turnovers they committed - seven in the first half only to be precise.



The Norwegian club finishes the EHF European League Women season in the quarter-finals for the third consecutive year, while Neptunes Nantes booked a spot in the EHF Finals for the second time ever after lifting the trophy back in their first-ever appearance in 2020/21.