23 March 2024, 17:00

The quarter-final lineup in the EHF Champions League Women will be confirmed this weekend in the decisive second leg of the play-offs, highlighted by the Match of the Week on Sunday at 14:00 CET when Ikast Handbold try to make up a two-goal deficit against SG BBM Bietigheim.

 

Saturday 23 March

20:48

And as far as our today's live blog, that's it.

But make sure you join us again on Sunday at 13:00 CET for the remaining three second leg matches. Starting at 14:00 CET Match of the Week Ikast - Bietigheim, at 16:00 CET CSM - Krim and finally at 18:00 CET Brest - FTC.

It will be an action-packed day, and we also have The Spin episode with Xenia Smits to prepare you for the matches, as well as the Stats Counter and MOTW feature.

See you tomorrow!

20:45

Adrian Costeiu brings you the review of today's shock match in Kristiansand.

2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 32
EHF Champions League

Vipers narrowly edge quarter-finals spot in dramatic draw

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG: A goal scored by Lois Abbingh with six seconds to go sealed a 27:27 draw for Vipers against DVSC and ensured a quarte…

yesterday

20:41

And here are the reactions from DVSC's head coach. Understandably, he's disappointed having come so close to knocking out the current champions, but also he's proud of his players.

Dsvsc
It’s not easy to speak now after this match. I want to congratulate Tomás and his team. Our goal was to keep it close and play our best. I think we managed to do that, and I’m very proud of the girls. We came close to delivering a big surprise, but I think we got tired in the second half. Although we couldn’t make it to the next round I’m very proud of the girls, and I can say that this Champions League campaign was a big and great journey for us. I hope we’ll get the chance to come back next season and do it all over again.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler

20:19

Surely it must be nice to be Lois Abbingh these days. Last week she scored 13 goals, and today eight, including the one that sent her team to the quarter-finals.

Lois
Right now it’s an amazing feeling. It was such an intense game to play. When you have this much emotion inside, and the whole hall cheers for you in the way they did tonight, it’s an amazing feeling for me to score the goal to take us to the quarter-finals. Right now it doesn’t really matter, but I think we have a lot more to give and we could have done better.
Lois Abbingh
Centre back, Vipers Kristiansand

20:06

Relive this crazy comeback from Vipers on our YouTube channel:


20:03

...and sadness and tears.

2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 15
Terje Refsnes
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 16
Terje Refsnes
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 21
Terje Refsnes
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 26
Terje Refsnes
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 27
Terje Refsnes

20:00

This is handball. This is life. Happiness and smiles...

2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 9 (1)
Terje Refsnes
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 10
Terje Refsnes
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 11
Terje Refsnes
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 24
Terje Refsnes
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 25
Terje Refsnes

19:50

As I've mentioned at the end of the first half, someone would have to join Anna Vyakhireva on the offensive end. Lois Abbingh jumped in by scoring six goals in the second half, eight in total. Vyakhireva added another five to end the match with 10, making her the top scorer of the competition at this moment (103).

Szabó couldn't keep the same level as in the first 20 minutes. She finished the game with eight goals, and Töpfner followed with five for DVSC. Bartulovic stopped at 12 saves, with Lunde saving 10 shots for the home side.

Once again, we can say that experience prevailed in favour of Vipers. They were so close to being eliminated in front of their home fans, but instead celebrated a sweet victory in the dying seconds.

19:41

Here's that magical goal from Abbingh which sent the home crowd into raptures.

19:40

DVSC will be bitterly disappointed not to have secured at least the penalty shoot-out, having lead the vast majority of this match. Several times they were five goals to the good, the last time at 20:15 in the second half. The Hungarian team played pretty well in the first leg as well and have every right to feel aggrieved having let this opportunity slip.

But, all credit to Vipers who have yet again clawed their way back. In the first leg they recovered from four goals down to secure a valuable single goal advantage, while today they came back from a deficit of five goals! Champion-like effort, that's for sure.

In the quarter-finals Vipers will play Györ, group A winners on 27/28 April and 4/5 May.

19:35

Wow, what a finish! Half a minute to go DVSC were a goal in front (27:26) after Gabriel made a terrific save, and they ended up with nothing.

Szabó went for it, but missed from outside before Hlavatý called for a timeout. Literally five seconds until the final buzzer, Lois Abbingh - first leg's hero - found the net from nine metres to send Vipers through to the quarter-finals! Incredible. DVSC's players couldn't believe it.

19:30 | FULL-TIME

VIPERS KRISTIANSAND - DVSC SCHAEFFLER 27:27

It's all over, Abbingh's wonder goal in the final seconds put Vipers in the quarter-finals!

19:25

Two minutes to go, it's 26:26 after goals from Vyakhireva and Mira Vámos. 

19:21

Final six minutes and again it's tied, 25:25. Vipers scored two in a row (Abbingh, Knedlikova), before Planeta levelled it from distance. EHF Champions League drama at its best! And it's still not over.

19:18

Vyakhireva has scored again for Vipers' first lead of the match, but it was short-lived as Grosch and Töpfner turned it around (23:24).

19:14 

Just as I've published the previous entry, Abbingh scored from her own half into an empty net to level the match (21:21). Töpfner is once more cold-blooded from the penalty shot, but Vyakhireva reacts with a quick goal, her eighth of the match. All is level again (22:22).

Oh, and Vyakhireva has broken the 100-goal mark this season. She's on 101 right now, more than any other player.

19:12 | Vipers are back in it!

And now a splendid individual act from Vyakhireva to level this tie on aggregate! DVSC hold on to a single goal lead (21:20), but the total score is now equal because Vipers won the first leg by one goal. We're in for a dramatic conclusion, for sure! Only 13 minutes remaining.

19:11

Vipers are on a 4-1 run now so it's only a two-goal game! DVSC still in front, 21:19, but the magic from Szabó and Vamos has disappeared and the defence is not so stable anymore.

19:04 | Stat alert

One statistical element is quite telling. Vipers have made 11 technical faults as opposed to DVSC's four.

19:00

Another monumental save from Bartulovic! Abbingh fails to outsmart the Croatian international from the penalty shot and soon after Grosch scores from the fast break. DVSC still with a commanding lead, 20:15. Nine minutes gone in the second half.

18:54

Again a touch of class from Szabó. A magnificent goal from nine metres with DVSC suffering from two suspensions, but playing with an extra attacking player in that particular case. Schulze and Abbingh narrow it down to four, but DVSC run away to a five-goal lead once more, 18:13.

18:50

Play is resumed in Kristiansand, let's see what the next 30 minutes have in store for us here.

18:40

Nina Szabó was exceptional in the first half. Even when she went goalless in the final 11 minutes of the first period, DVSC managed to even further pull away from Vipers.

18:37 | HALF-TIME

VIPERS KRISTIANSAND - DVSC SCHAEFFLER 10:15

It's been possibly the best half of the season from DVSC and probably the worst from Vipers. The triple reigning champions have it all to do in the final 30 minutes as they trail by five goals. Gabrijela Bartulovic made two important saves in the final moments of the first half, while Töpfner again converted the penalty shot to make it 15:10.

Szabó with six goals and Bartulovic with nine saves (47 per cent efficiency) lead the way for the guests. Vyakhireva scored five times for Vipers, but someone will have to join her after the break.

18:31 | Worrying times for Vipers

Lunde with a huge save from Szabó's shot, but Arcos Poveda fails to convert her attacking play. Vipers can't seem to string a few good plays and the punishment arrives pretty soon. Töpfner scores from the wing and the score now says 14:9 in favour of DVSC! Worrying times for the current champions.

18:23 | DVSC's biggest lead

In the whole first match Nina Szabó scored six goals. She's equalled that performance after 19 minutes of the second leg! She's unstoppable and Vipers simply don't know how to contain her. Now Alexandra Töpfner, who converted more penalty shots in the group phase than any other player, netted from seven metres for 11:7, DVSC's biggest lead so far.

18:21

Vyakhireva and Abbingh try to keep Vipers close, but Szabó is determined to keep DVSC as far away from them as possible. She scores her fifth goal, the score is 9:7 to the guests.

18:15

After several minutes Vipers finally find the net to reduce their gap to 5:3 (Næs Andersen). Szabó responded with already her third goal of the match to make it 6:3. Given that Vipers are seriously struggling right now, DVSC probably feel they could have had an even larger advantage. First timeout by the home coach Tomás Hlavatý.

18:09

Goalkeepers are beginning to find their rhythm. Katrine Lunde with four saves already, Gabrijela Bartulovic with two. Now Petra Vamos netted for DVSC and they lead 4:2.

18:06

Just for the record, Petra Vamos is back in action for DVSC, while Konszuéla Hámori is still out. The guests lead 3:2 after six minutes.

18:03

The deadlock is broken by two quick goals from Nina Szabó for DVSC's lead before Anna Vyakhireva scored her 94th goal of the season for Vipers. She's now tied at the top of the competition's scorers list with Valeriia Maslova.

18:00

Preparations are over, the match in Norway is on. Let the race to the quarter-finals resume!

17:58

Home fans in Aquarama Kristiansand are in full voice as we're about to start the match!

17:50

The teams are warming up with only 10 minutes to go until the throw-off.

2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler
Terje Refsnes
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 2
Terje Refsnes
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 5
Terje Refsnes

17:40

From the Hungarian point of view, their EHF Champions League campaign has been a success this season. They've got nothing to lose from now on.

"We played a match with a sensational atmosphere on Sunday against Vipers, no matter what happens in the second leg, it will remain a wonderful memory forever. I would like us to take with us everything that we showed in the home game. We will need the enthusiasm, the uncompromising game that we produced in Debrecen. We are prepared for the second leg, we have to correct the mistakes we made at home. If we can play as well as at home, then we can do it...", said DVSC's goalkeeper Catherine Gabriel.

It needs to be said that DVSC were heavily weakened in the first leg, playing without the injured duo Konszuéla Hámori and Petra Vamos.

17:36

Vipers' coach Tomás Hlavatý acknowledges his team were not at their best in Debrecen and expects a better performance today.

"We have worked hard to get even better, and we felt in the away game that we still have a little more to go. We are even better than what we were able to show. We will be ready from the first second to show what we are good for. It becomes important that we focus on ourselves and that we do the work we have to do. Together with a packed Aquarama, we can create a fantastic Saturday evening!"

17:33

It's important to stress that there will be no overtime whatsoever. If the aggregate result after two matches is to be tied, we immediately proceed to the penalties. Those are the rules.

The winners meet group A winners Györ in the quarter-finals.

17:30

Vipers are aiming to secure their fourth consecutive appearance in the CL quarter-finals, unlike DVSC who are looking for their best result in only their third participation. And what a story that would be, if they reached the quarter-finals at the expense of the current titleholders.

17:25

Previous weekend both teams had commitments in their respective domestic championships, which they finished with the same amount of goals scored. Vipers beat Fana 38:25 to prolong their winning streak (23 matches, 23 wins), while DVSC also had no issues versus Dunaujvarosi 38:28 to keep third position, behind fellow Champions League foes Györ and FTC.

17:20

Dutch international Lois Abbingh was in scintillating form for Vipers, with as many as 13 goals. That was her best offensive performance ever in the EHF Champions League Women. Katrine Lunde also made several important saves when it mattered most.

17:17

Last weekend in Debrecen, triple reigning champions Vipers showed their true colours just in time, with a 7:2 run to take the first leg 29:28. They have shown some weaknesses, but their experience proved vital in the end. DVSC are still within reach and they will be optimistic knowing Vipers have already lost three home matches this season. By contrast, they've won 18 out of the last 23 home matches in CL.

17:10

Before we turn our complete focus to Kristiansand, let's take a look back at the first legs. Almost every clash was quite thrilling and tense, with three of them finishing by no less than a two-goal margin.

The only team with a bigger breathing space are CSM Bucuresti who enjoy a six-goal lead against Krim Mercator Ljubljana (30:24). Brest Bretagne Handball beat FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 30:28 on the road, Vipers Kristiansand grabbed a tight win at DVSC Schaeffler (29:28), while SG BBM Bietigheim outmuscled Ikast Handbold 29:27.

17:05

Of course, no better way to get prepared for this weekend's action than studying the second-leg preview written by EHF journalists Daniela Vekić and Adrian Costeiu:

20240321 CLW PO2 Preview Main Vipers
EHF Champions League

High-octane clashes to decide last four quarter-final spots

PLAY-OFF PREVIEW: Second leg of EHF Champions League Women play-offs this weekend confirms quarter-final lineup

2 days ago

17:00

It is Saturday afternoon, time to get some of the world's best handball players on the court. Welcome to the live blog for the all-decisive second leg of the play-offs in the EHF Champions League women!

It is make or break for the eight teams in the play-offs: either they book their ticket to the quarter-finals, or they say goodbye to Europe for this season. Below you see the highly contested Golden Road to Budapest, and here are the four pairing this weekend that decide who take the next step on that road to the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 on 1/2 June:

  • Saturday (all times CET):
    > 18:00 – Vipers vs DVSC (first leg 29:28)
  • Sunday:
    > 14:00 – MOTW Ikast vs Bietigheim (27:29)
    > 16:00 – CSM vs Krim (30:24)
    > 18:00 – Brest vs FTC (30:28)

