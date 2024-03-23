19:50

As I've mentioned at the end of the first half, someone would have to join Anna Vyakhireva on the offensive end. Lois Abbingh jumped in by scoring six goals in the second half, eight in total. Vyakhireva added another five to end the match with 10, making her the top scorer of the competition at this moment (103).

Szabó couldn't keep the same level as in the first 20 minutes. She finished the game with eight goals, and Töpfner followed with five for DVSC. Bartulovic stopped at 12 saves, with Lunde saving 10 shots for the home side.

Once again, we can say that experience prevailed in favour of Vipers. They were so close to being eliminated in front of their home fans, but instead celebrated a sweet victory in the dying seconds.

𝐖𝐎𝐖! 𝗗𝗩𝗦𝗖 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗹𝗲𝗿 push 𝗩𝗶𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗞𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗱 against the wall leading by 5 at half-time, but the 🇳🇴 side comes back with the 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒂 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏 and make it through to the quarter-finals by 1 goal! 🥵#ehfcl #clw #daretorise pic.twitter.com/wiNs11wXVu — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 23, 2024

19:41

Here's that magical goal from Abbingh which sent the home crowd into raptures.

19:40

DVSC will be bitterly disappointed not to have secured at least the penalty shoot-out, having lead the vast majority of this match. Several times they were five goals to the good, the last time at 20:15 in the second half. The Hungarian team played pretty well in the first leg as well and have every right to feel aggrieved having let this opportunity slip.

But, all credit to Vipers who have yet again clawed their way back. In the first leg they recovered from four goals down to secure a valuable single goal advantage, while today they came back from a deficit of five goals! Champion-like effort, that's for sure.

In the quarter-finals Vipers will play Györ, group A winners on 27/28 April and 4/5 May.

19:35

Wow, what a finish! Half a minute to go DVSC were a goal in front (27:26) after Gabriel made a terrific save, and they ended up with nothing.

Szabó went for it, but missed from outside before Hlavatý called for a timeout. Literally five seconds until the final buzzer, Lois Abbingh - first leg's hero - found the net from nine metres to send Vipers through to the quarter-finals! Incredible. DVSC's players couldn't believe it.

19:30 | FULL-TIME

It's all over, Abbingh's wonder goal in the final seconds put Vipers in the quarter-finals!

19:25

Two minutes to go, it's 26:26 after goals from Vyakhireva and Mira Vámos.

19:21

Final six minutes and again it's tied, 25:25. Vipers scored two in a row (Abbingh, Knedlikova), before Planeta levelled it from distance. EHF Champions League drama at its best! And it's still not over.

19:18

Vyakhireva has scored again for Vipers' first lead of the match, but it was short-lived as Grosch and Töpfner turned it around (23:24).

19:14

Just as I've published the previous entry, Abbingh scored from her own half into an empty net to level the match (21:21). Töpfner is once more cold-blooded from the penalty shot, but Vyakhireva reacts with a quick goal, her eighth of the match. All is level again (22:22).

Oh, and Vyakhireva has broken the 100-goal mark this season. She's on 101 right now, more than any other player.

19:12 | Vipers are back in it!

And now a splendid individual act from Vyakhireva to level this tie on aggregate! DVSC hold on to a single goal lead (21:20), but the total score is now equal because Vipers won the first leg by one goal. We're in for a dramatic conclusion, for sure! Only 13 minutes remaining.

19:11

Vipers are on a 4-1 run now so it's only a two-goal game! DVSC still in front, 21:19, but the magic from Szabó and Vamos has disappeared and the defence is not so stable anymore.

19:04 | Stat alert

One statistical element is quite telling. Vipers have made 11 technical faults as opposed to DVSC's four.

19:00

Another monumental save from Bartulovic! Abbingh fails to outsmart the Croatian international from the penalty shot and soon after Grosch scores from the fast break. DVSC still with a commanding lead, 20:15. Nine minutes gone in the second half.

18:54

Again a touch of class from Szabó. A magnificent goal from nine metres with DVSC suffering from two suspensions, but playing with an extra attacking player in that particular case. Schulze and Abbingh narrow it down to four, but DVSC run away to a five-goal lead once more, 18:13.

18:50

Play is resumed in Kristiansand, let's see what the next 30 minutes have in store for us here.

18:40

Nina Szabó was exceptional in the first half. Even when she went goalless in the final 11 minutes of the first period, DVSC managed to even further pull away from Vipers.

18:37 | HALF-TIME

It's been possibly the best half of the season from DVSC and probably the worst from Vipers. The triple reigning champions have it all to do in the final 30 minutes as they trail by five goals. Gabrijela Bartulovic made two important saves in the final moments of the first half, while Töpfner again converted the penalty shot to make it 15:10.

Szabó with six goals and Bartulovic with nine saves (47 per cent efficiency) lead the way for the guests. Vyakhireva scored five times for Vipers, but someone will have to join her after the break.

18:31 | Worrying times for Vipers

Lunde with a huge save from Szabó's shot, but Arcos Poveda fails to convert her attacking play. Vipers can't seem to string a few good plays and the punishment arrives pretty soon. Töpfner scores from the wing and the score now says 14:9 in favour of DVSC! Worrying times for the current champions.

18:23 | DVSC's biggest lead

In the whole first match Nina Szabó scored six goals. She's equalled that performance after 19 minutes of the second leg! She's unstoppable and Vipers simply don't know how to contain her. Now Alexandra Töpfner, who converted more penalty shots in the group phase than any other player, netted from seven metres for 11:7, DVSC's biggest lead so far.

18:21

Vyakhireva and Abbingh try to keep Vipers close, but Szabó is determined to keep DVSC as far away from them as possible. She scores her fifth goal, the score is 9:7 to the guests.

18:15

After several minutes Vipers finally find the net to reduce their gap to 5:3 (Næs Andersen). Szabó responded with already her third goal of the match to make it 6:3. Given that Vipers are seriously struggling right now, DVSC probably feel they could have had an even larger advantage. First timeout by the home coach Tomás Hlavatý.

18:09

Goalkeepers are beginning to find their rhythm. Katrine Lunde with four saves already, Gabrijela Bartulovic with two. Now Petra Vamos netted for DVSC and they lead 4:2.

18:06

Just for the record, Petra Vamos is back in action for DVSC, while Konszuéla Hámori is still out. The guests lead 3:2 after six minutes.

18:03

The deadlock is broken by two quick goals from Nina Szabó for DVSC's lead before Anna Vyakhireva scored her 94th goal of the season for Vipers. She's now tied at the top of the competition's scorers list with Valeriia Maslova.

18:00

Preparations are over, the match in Norway is on. Let the race to the quarter-finals resume!

17:58

Home fans in Aquarama Kristiansand are in full voice as we're about to start the match!

17:50

The teams are warming up with only 10 minutes to go until the throw-off.