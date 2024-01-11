20240111

O’Sullivan hoping experience and legacy take Norway to gold

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
11 January 2024, 12:30

Christian O'Sullivan is very close to becoming Norway's most-capped player in the history of the Men's EHF EURO. The 32-year-old is one of three players in this year’s squad approaching Bjarte Myrhol's record of 37 EHF EURO matches: alongside Harald Reinkind and Sander Sagosen, he is three matches away from equaling Myrhol's achievement.

However, O'Sullivan is focused more on team goals rather than individual ones, and the captain's target is nothing less than the top of the podium. Norway have won silver medals at the 2017 and 2019 IHF Men’s World Championship, and bronze at the EHF EURO 2020, but have never yet won gold at a major tournament.

“We want to win, to stand on the top. We had a really good team for a lot of years, but we haven't been able to be the best team during a championship. I think we are outsiders this year, but we absolutely have the possibility to stand on top and that drives me, motivates me and makes me want to play a lot more games for Norway," says O'Sullivan.

When asked about whether he feels extra pressure to deliver as captain and as one of the most experienced players in the squad, O’Sullivan adds: “Absolutely, but I hope everyone feels that way and just wants to show their best side and make sure that Norway have a good tournament; that we are hopefully able to reach our goals and play good handball, go through to the main round and have the possibility to play for a place in the semi-final.”

O’Sullivan has had a successful career in European handball, most notably leading SC Magdeburg to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League title last season. He credits his family in particular for helping him to his achievements.

"My father (David) and my uncle (Michael) played for Great Britain and my mom played some national games for Norway as well, and my sister was really good. So, I spent a lot of hours in the arena watching handball, and I decided that I want to play handball myself. They have been a big inspiration and a lot of help for me in reaching the levels of my career so far and they have supported me every step of the way," says O'Sullivan.

When asked about whether the young Christian received some valuable advice from his family about playing handball which influenced his career, he says: "Absolutely. One of the most important things when you are young is to have fun. Play the sport you love, do as well as you can.

“There will be ups and downs, you are not going to win every game. You going to have good periods, you are going to have bad periods and as long as you have fun and continue to try to get better, that's all you can control and sometimes like myself, you are lucky enough to play it for a living and sometimes you just make good memories with your friends,” says O'Sullivan.

With Norway set to play at least three matches in the preliminary round of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 in group D – and more if they reach the next phase of the tournament – O'Sullivan, alongside Reinkind and Sagosen, will almost certainly write his name into his country’s history books. Whether he can also lead Norway to that gold medal they want, will be seen in the coming days.

Photos © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

