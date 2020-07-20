20200720 Velux Ehf Final4 2019 Fans
EHF European Cup

New EHF European Cup Women starts with 41 teams

The new EHF European Cups in both genders are approaching the start into their inaugural season, with a total of 41 teams entering the women’s competition.

The revamped third-tier competitions in European handball replace the former Challenge Cups amid the reform this summer of all European club competitions, though the knock-out playing system has not changed.

The 41 teams in the EHF European League Women include the likes of HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, Rocasa Gran Canaria and HC Naisa Nis, all former Challenge Cup trophy holders.

The total number of registered teams made it possible to skip the first round, which had originally been scheduled for September.

As a result, the EHF European Cup Women 2020/21 will start with 18 teams competing in the opening (second) round on 10/11 October. The nine winners will join the 23 teams seeded directly into the third round.

Later this week the EHF will announce the pots for the opening round draw.

EHF European Cup Women (41 teams)

Teams directly seeded for round 3 (23):
AUT       ROMMZ Hotels ZV Wr. Neustadt
AZE        Azeryol HC
BIH        HRK Grude
BLR        COR Victoria-Berestie
CRO       HC Lokomotiva Zagreb
CRO       ZRK Bjelovar
CZE        DHC Slavia Praha
ESP        CB Atlético Guardés
ESP        Club Balonmano Elche
GRE       A.C. PAOK
ISL         KA/Pór
ITA        Jomi Salerno
KOS       KHF Ferizaj
LUX        Handball Käerjeng
MKD      ZRK Kumanovo
MLT       Kavallieri RS2
MNE      ORK Rudar
NED       JuRo Unirek VZV
POR       CDE-Toyota
SRB        ZORK Jagodina
SUI        LK Zug Handball
TUR       Yalikavaksports Club
UKR       HC Galychanka Lviv

Teams seeded for round 2 (18):
ESP        KH-7 BM. Granollers
ESP        Rincón Fertilidad Málaga
ESP        Rocasa Gran Canaria
ISL         Valur
ITA        Ali-Best Espresso-Mestrino
ITA        P. F. Cassano Magnago
ITA        SSV Brixen Südtirol
KOS       KHF Istogu
KOS       KHF Vushtrria
MKD      WHC Cair-Skopje
NED       Westfriesland SEW
POR       Alavarium Love Tiles
SRB        ZRK Naisa Nis
SUI        DHB Rotweiss Thun
SUI        Spono Eagles
TUR       Izmir Büyüksehir Bel. GSK
TUR       Muratpasa Belediyesi SK
UKR       HC Real

 

 

