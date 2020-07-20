New EHF European Cup Women starts with 41 teams
The new EHF European Cups in both genders are approaching the start into their inaugural season, with a total of 41 teams entering the women’s competition.
The revamped third-tier competitions in European handball replace the former Challenge Cups amid the reform this summer of all European club competitions, though the knock-out playing system has not changed.
The 41 teams in the EHF European League Women include the likes of HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, Rocasa Gran Canaria and HC Naisa Nis, all former Challenge Cup trophy holders.
The total number of registered teams made it possible to skip the first round, which had originally been scheduled for September.
As a result, the EHF European Cup Women 2020/21 will start with 18 teams competing in the opening (second) round on 10/11 October. The nine winners will join the 23 teams seeded directly into the third round.
Later this week the EHF will announce the pots for the opening round draw.
EHF European Cup Women (41 teams)
Teams directly seeded for round 3 (23):
AUT ROMMZ Hotels ZV Wr. Neustadt
AZE Azeryol HC
BIH HRK Grude
BLR COR Victoria-Berestie
CRO HC Lokomotiva Zagreb
CRO ZRK Bjelovar
CZE DHC Slavia Praha
ESP CB Atlético Guardés
ESP Club Balonmano Elche
GRE A.C. PAOK
ISL KA/Pór
ITA Jomi Salerno
KOS KHF Ferizaj
LUX Handball Käerjeng
MKD ZRK Kumanovo
MLT Kavallieri RS2
MNE ORK Rudar
NED JuRo Unirek VZV
POR CDE-Toyota
SRB ZORK Jagodina
SUI LK Zug Handball
TUR Yalikavaksports Club
UKR HC Galychanka Lviv
Teams seeded for round 2 (18):
ESP KH-7 BM. Granollers
ESP Rincón Fertilidad Málaga
ESP Rocasa Gran Canaria
ISL Valur
ITA Ali-Best Espresso-Mestrino
ITA P. F. Cassano Magnago
ITA SSV Brixen Südtirol
KOS KHF Istogu
KOS KHF Vushtrria
MKD WHC Cair-Skopje
NED Westfriesland SEW
POR Alavarium Love Tiles
SRB ZRK Naisa Nis
SUI DHB Rotweiss Thun
SUI Spono Eagles
TUR Izmir Büyüksehir Bel. GSK
TUR Muratpasa Belediyesi SK
UKR HC Real