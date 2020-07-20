New EHF European Cup Women starts with 41 teams

The new EHF European Cups in both genders are approaching the start into their inaugural season, with a total of 41 teams entering the women’s competition.

The revamped third-tier competitions in European handball replace the former Challenge Cups amid the reform this summer of all European club competitions, though the knock-out playing system has not changed.

The 41 teams in the EHF European League Women include the likes of HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, Rocasa Gran Canaria and HC Naisa Nis, all former Challenge Cup trophy holders.

The total number of registered teams made it possible to skip the first round, which had originally been scheduled for September.

As a result, the EHF European Cup Women 2020/21 will start with 18 teams competing in the opening (second) round on 10/11 October. The nine winners will join the 23 teams seeded directly into the third round.

Later this week the EHF will announce the pots for the opening round draw.

EHF European Cup Women (41 teams)

Teams directly seeded for round 3 (23):

AUT ROMMZ Hotels ZV Wr. Neustadt

AZE Azeryol HC

BIH HRK Grude

BLR COR Victoria-Berestie

CRO HC Lokomotiva Zagreb

CRO ZRK Bjelovar

CZE DHC Slavia Praha

ESP CB Atlético Guardés

ESP Club Balonmano Elche

GRE A.C. PAOK

ISL KA/Pór

ITA Jomi Salerno

KOS KHF Ferizaj

LUX Handball Käerjeng

MKD ZRK Kumanovo

MLT Kavallieri RS2

MNE ORK Rudar

NED JuRo Unirek VZV

POR CDE-Toyota

SRB ZORK Jagodina

SUI LK Zug Handball

TUR Yalikavaksports Club

UKR HC Galychanka Lviv

Teams seeded for round 2 (18):

ESP KH-7 BM. Granollers

ESP Rincón Fertilidad Málaga

ESP Rocasa Gran Canaria

ISL Valur

ITA Ali-Best Espresso-Mestrino

ITA P. F. Cassano Magnago

ITA SSV Brixen Südtirol

KOS KHF Istogu

KOS KHF Vushtrria

MKD WHC Cair-Skopje

NED Westfriesland SEW

POR Alavarium Love Tiles

SRB ZRK Naisa Nis

SUI DHB Rotweiss Thun

SUI Spono Eagles

TUR Izmir Büyüksehir Bel. GSK

TUR Muratpasa Belediyesi SK

UKR HC Real