51 teams enter revamped EHF European Cup Men

As part of a big EHF club competitions’ reform, the former Challenge Cup has transformed and will be known as the EHF European Cup from the 2020/21 season.

The third-tier competition will remain to be played in a knock-out system all the way to the two-legged final. In the EHF European Cup Men 51 teams have been registered on the starting grid, including 2019 Challenge Cup winners CSM Bucuresti.

The opening playing round is scheduled for 17/18 and 24/25 October. The total number of participating teams allowed the first round, originally planned for September, to be skipped.

As the next step later this week the EHF will announce the pots for the opening (second) round draw.

EHF European Cup Men (51 teams)

Teams directly seeded for round 3 (13):

BIH RK Borac mtel

BLR HC Masheka

CZE HC Dukla Praha

GRE AEK Athens HC

ISL FH Hafnarfjordur

ISR Holon Yuvalim HC

LUX HC Berchem

NOR Drammen HK

ROU CS Minaur Baia Mare

RUS HC Neva SPb

SVK MSK Povazska Bystrica

TUR Beykoz BLD SK

UKR Donbas

Teams directly seeded for round 2 (38):

AUT SC kelag Ferlach

AUT SG INSIGNIS Handball WESTWIEN

BIH HC Bosna Vispak Visoko

BIH MRK Sloga Gornji Vakuf Uskoplje

BIH RK Gracanica

BUL HC Dobrudja

CYP Parnassos Strovolou

CYP Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta

CZE HC Robe Zubri

CZE HCB Karvina

CZE TJ Sokol Nove Veseli

EST HC Tallinn

EST Polva Serviti

FIN BK-46

FIN Cocks

FIN IFK Handball Helsinki

GRE A.C. Diomidis Argous

ISL Afturelding Mosfellsbear Iceland

ITA Cassano Magnago Handball Club

ITA Ego Handball Siena

ITA Raimond Sassari

KOS KH Besa Famgas

KOS KH Prishtina

LAT ZRHK TENAX Dobele

LTU Granitas-Karys

LTU HC Dragunas Klaipeda

LTU VHC Sviesa Vilnius

MDA PGU Kartina TV Tiraspol

NOR Kolstad Handball Elite team

ROU CSM Bucuresti

RUS SGAU-Saratov

SLO RK Gorenje Velenje

SRB HC Zeleznicar 1949

SUI TSV St. Otmar St. Gallen

SWE Ystads IF

TUR Antalyaspor

TUR Spor Toto SC

UKR Odessa