51 teams enter revamped EHF European Cup Men
As part of a big EHF club competitions’ reform, the former Challenge Cup has transformed and will be known as the EHF European Cup from the 2020/21 season.
The third-tier competition will remain to be played in a knock-out system all the way to the two-legged final. In the EHF European Cup Men 51 teams have been registered on the starting grid, including 2019 Challenge Cup winners CSM Bucuresti.
The opening playing round is scheduled for 17/18 and 24/25 October. The total number of participating teams allowed the first round, originally planned for September, to be skipped.
As the next step later this week the EHF will announce the pots for the opening (second) round draw.
EHF European Cup Men (51 teams)
Teams directly seeded for round 3 (13):
BIH RK Borac mtel
BLR HC Masheka
CZE HC Dukla Praha
GRE AEK Athens HC
ISL FH Hafnarfjordur
ISR Holon Yuvalim HC
LUX HC Berchem
NOR Drammen HK
ROU CS Minaur Baia Mare
RUS HC Neva SPb
SVK MSK Povazska Bystrica
TUR Beykoz BLD SK
UKR Donbas
Teams directly seeded for round 2 (38):
AUT SC kelag Ferlach
AUT SG INSIGNIS Handball WESTWIEN
BIH HC Bosna Vispak Visoko
BIH MRK Sloga Gornji Vakuf Uskoplje
BIH RK Gracanica
BUL HC Dobrudja
CYP Parnassos Strovolou
CYP Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta
CZE HC Robe Zubri
CZE HCB Karvina
CZE TJ Sokol Nove Veseli
EST HC Tallinn
EST Polva Serviti
FIN BK-46
FIN Cocks
FIN IFK Handball Helsinki
GRE A.C. Diomidis Argous
ISL Afturelding Mosfellsbear Iceland
ITA Cassano Magnago Handball Club
ITA Ego Handball Siena
ITA Raimond Sassari
KOS KH Besa Famgas
KOS KH Prishtina
LAT ZRHK TENAX Dobele
LTU Granitas-Karys
LTU HC Dragunas Klaipeda
LTU VHC Sviesa Vilnius
MDA PGU Kartina TV Tiraspol
NOR Kolstad Handball Elite team
ROU CSM Bucuresti
RUS SGAU-Saratov
SLO RK Gorenje Velenje
SRB HC Zeleznicar 1949
SUI TSV St. Otmar St. Gallen
SWE Ystads IF
TUR Antalyaspor
TUR Spor Toto SC
UKR Odessa