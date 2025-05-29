New EHF series "Handball Mastermind" starts with Per Johansson

New EHF series "Handball Mastermind" starts with Per Johansson

The European Handball Federation is launching "Handball Mastermind", a brand-new series which offers fans, players, and coaches a rare deep dive into the philosophy and mindset of elite handball coaching. The premiere episode features Per Johansson, head coach of Györi Audi ETO KC, in a raw and insightful exploration of leadership, pressure management, and tactical excellence at the top of the sport.

Johansson, one of the most respected coaches in women’s handball, opens up about his early influences, his evolution from a 19-year-old youth coach in Sweden to leading some of Europe’s most prestigious clubs and national teams, and the values that underpin his leadership style.

“I want the players to feel safe with me,” he says in the opening moments, setting the tone for a series that is as much about human connection as it is about handball strategy.

The episode walks viewers through Johansson’s unique journey — from watching the legendary Yugoslavian Metaloplastika team in his teens, to learning from professors who shaped his tactical approach, to eventually building championship-winning squads.

In particular, his time at Györ takes centre stage, where Johansson discusses inheriting a team under pressure in 2024 and guiding them to the EHF Champions League title, the club’s first since 2019. The Swedish coach is back at the EHF FINAL4 with Györ this weekend (31 May/1 June) to defend the trophy.

Among the standout moments in the episode are Johansson’s reflections on working with Stine Oftedal, whom he calls “just amazing to be around”, and his tactical approach to facing Henny Reistad, arguably the most dominant player in women's handball today. His analysis of how to defend against Reistad – a “love-and-hate story,” as he calls it – underlines the respect and strategic focus required to contain such a talent.

20250426 Eto Ludwigsburg Celebrate Per

Johansson explains the cultural adaptations required when coaching in Romania, Montenegro, Russia, the Netherlands, and Hungary, offering lessons in leadership that extend far beyond the handball court.

"Handball Mastermind" follows in the footsteps of recent EHF content successes, such as "The Final Whistle" with mic'd up referees and the "Here to Win" documentary on the Men's EHF EURO 2024, but adds a distinct educational and inspirational angle aimed at both aspiring coaches and hardcore fans.

Future episodes will feature other top-level coaches, each dissecting their methods, challenges, and the key players who shaped their careers. Watch episode 1 now on the EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel and subscribe to stay updated as more masterminds are revealed.

 

photos © Györi Audi ETO KC

