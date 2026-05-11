Recruitment and cross-sport exchange at EHF Heads of Refereeing Convention
The EHF Heads of Refereeing Convention 2026 took place in Vienna on 8/9 May, bringing together leading professionals from across Europe to discuss the advancement of handball officiating.
Experts from other team sports joined this year's edition of the event, “Strengthening the Refereeing Base: Recruitment as a Strategic Priority”, to examine shared challenges in the area and highlight the importance of cooperation between federations.