All to play for as EHF European Cup Men semi-finals conclude

Return to the final for the Greek powerhouse?

AEK Athens HC put themselves in a great situation heading into the second leg of the semi-finals with a nine-goal advantage. The objective is clear: return to the final, which they last reached – and won – in 2021. After last season’s finals run by eternal rivals Olympiacos SFP, the team from Greece’s capital wants to go one step further.

And there is more on the table. AEK have already won the first title a couple of weeks ago, dominating the final weekend of the domestic cup. They also finished in first place in the domestic league, going into the play-offs with a crucial home court advantage in both the semi-finals and the finals, potentially against Olympiacos SFP, who finished in second place. One down, two to go. Will AEK make the next step to the treble this weekend?

Photos © Filip Viranovski (main), Eurokinissi (in-text)