Newly crowned German 'Superstar' to perform in Cologne

After a fiercely contested competition, Eisinger won the final of the 20th season of 'Deutschland sucht den Superstar' on Saturday 15 April, beating three other singers to take the trophy. The singer, from Frankfurt, is 29 and wowed the judges and the TV audience with his song 'Don't let me go'.

Eisinger will be one of the musical performers entertaining fans in the LANXESS Arena in Cologne on 17 and 18 June 2023.

Around 20,000 fans are expected to come and support the four teams at the pinnacle event for European men's club handball, with Eisinger and other performers - to be announced in due course - adding to the entertainment on offer around the games.

Photo © Stefan Gregorowius