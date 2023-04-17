Road to EHF Finals Men gets thrilling finish

EHF Finals hosts SG Flensburg-Handewitt want to book their place but the home game against Fraikin BM. Granollers might be tougher than expected after the German side’s narrow one-goal win in the first leg. Frisch Auf Göppingen, though, start with a nine-goal advantage when they visit RX Nexe.

The only German club having to come from behind are Füchse Berlin, who went down by four goals against Kadetten Schaffhausen in Switzerland last week.

The other tie started with a draw last week, as Montpellier HB and Sporting CP have all to play for in France on Tuesday.