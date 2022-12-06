Flensburg in first place after clear win over Benidorm

German powerhouse SG Flensburg-Handewitt are alone at the top of the group. After losing last week against Swedish champions, Ystads, they secured their biggest margin of victory this season, 38:32, against TM Benidorm, with an excellent attacking performance.

The Swedish side are the in-form side of the group, taking their third win in a row, 36:34, against PAUC Handball, while in the other game, FTC and Valur shared the spoils with a 33:33 draw.