Branko Tamse had a stunning EHF European League debut, winning with Nexe over Alingsas. The Croatian runners-up are a tough match for the Swedish team this season as Nexe’s both wins were over Alingsas.

Nexe were catching-up in first nine minutes of the match, but then took over and were in the lead throughout the rest of the match. Halil Jaganjac was the power of the team tonight, scoring 13 times to bring the team their biggest lead, five goals, sealing the deal for Alingsas.

GROUP C

RK Nexe (CRO) - Alingsas HK (SWE) 35:30 (16:14)

Alingsas had a good opening and was in the lead until the ninth minute when Nexe took over

At half-time Nexe had a scoring efficiency of 62%, while Alingsas’s was 58%; by the end both teams raised their efficiency: Nexe on 70% and Alingsas on 67%

The second part of the match was crucial for Nexe’s win with couple of 2-0 runs

running the show tonight was Jaganjac, while Janko Kevic and newcomer Dorian Markusic also played important roles for Nexe

Andreas Lang with ten goals once again proved to be of great importance to Alingsas, making 33 goals so far in the season

Power of Jaganjac

The 22-year-old Croatian player was on fire tonight. He scored 13 times out of 15 attempts and showed no fear on the court. This young Croatian rising star was a nightmare for Alingsas’s defense with powerful shots from nine meters. Once again he proved why all eyes are on him in Croatia.