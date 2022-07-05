Renars Uscins to lead Germany on another gold mission

Winning the European under-19 title in August 2021 makes Germany one of the teams to watch at the tournament in Portugal.

“Though we start as ‘defending champions,’ we are not under special pressure,” says Uscins, the right back who joined Bundesliga side TSV Hannover-Burgdorf last winter.

The son of former Latvian international and current national team coach Armands Uscins played an integral role for Germany last summer, when he was his team’s top scorer with 44 goals and was named in the All-star Team.

Head coach Martin Heuberger, who has steered German junior teams to four gold medals at World and European Championships since 2008, calls Uscins “one of our key players.”

“He is ambitious and has a very professional attitude on an off the court. He is self-reflective, knows how to deal with crucial situations,” Heuberger says.