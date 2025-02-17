Next EHF Webinar provides insights into Wheelchair Handball

Next EHF Webinar provides insights into Wheelchair Handball

17 February 2025, 12:00

Wheelchair handball is the focus of the next in the EHF's popular webinar series, with a highly experienced delegate providing insight into the four-a-side version of the sport.

The webinar, entitled "Wheelchair Handball 4-a-side", will take place at 16:00 CET on Monday 24 February and, as with all EHF webinars, will be free to attend.

As part of the build-up to the 2025 EHF Wheelchair Handball European Championship, the EHF is offering the chance for webinar attendees to gain first-hand insight into the sport from speaker Marc de Sousa, a highly experienced wheelchair handball delegate, who has many years of expertise from top-level international competitions.

The session will focus on the following topics:

  • the growing significance of wheelchair handball within Europe
  • offer a comprehensive overview of the 4-a-side format, which has been endorsed as the official format for the 2025 EHF Wheelchair Handball European Championship
  • the sport’s evolution and its future in major tournaments

This webinar is ideal for national federations, teams, and individuals interested in learning more about the 4-a-side wheelchair handball format and its potential for growth.

As always, attendees will have their chance to put their questions to expert. 

To attend the online webinar, register for free here to confirm your place. If you are not able to attend in person at 16:00 CET on Monday 24 February, registering ensures you will be sent a recording of the webinar shortly after it concludes.

Photo © Peter Spark / PhotoReport.in

