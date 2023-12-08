Nikola’s farewell makes Luka Karabatic’s EHF EURO extra special

With all players facing a tough schedule at their clubs ahead of the EHF EURO, France head coach Guillaume Gille gathered almost 30 players in November to launch the special national team season for France.
The team played only one game, against Romania, but the week was intense.
“I found that everyone was really focused on our goals, trying to improve at every training. We enjoyed the fact that we only played one game but had very intense trainings. We all know that the EHF EURO is going to be there really fast,” Karabatic said.
“We saw in the last few competitions that titles were often decided on details. So, the more we work, the more we give ourselves a chance for the details to be on our side.”
Speaking of highlights, Karabatic is aware this is his last national team season playing alongside his brother Nikola, who has announced his retirement at the end of the 2023/24 season.
While playing with Paris Saint-Germain Handball, Nikola has been honoured all around Europe, getting gifts like special jerseys and letters from clubs and fans thanking him for all he has done for handball.
“It must be strange for him, as Niko is not the one to put himself in the spotlight. But in the meantime, all of this is a testament to his importance for handball and what he has done to improve our game,” Luka Karabatic said.