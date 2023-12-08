Nikola’s farewell makes Luka Karabatic’s EHF EURO extra special

At 35, Luka Karabatic has seen it all in handball. All? Playing an EHF EURO opener in a football stadium in front of 55,000 spectators?

“This will be a first-time experience for me, and I’m really looking forward to it,” said the France captain, who will lead his team onto the court in the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf for their preliminary round game against North Macedonia on 10 January.

“I think it’s a great idea, it gives a really cool image of our sport, especially since I heard the stadium will be almost sold-out. I know France did it in Lille at the 2017 World Championship, but I was not there so I’m really excited now.”

When the French national team gathered last November, it not only marked the start of their preparations for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024. There will be many special occasions until next summer, highlighted by the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but the EHF EURO is also at the top of Karabatic’s list.

“When you are a competitor, you want to win every competition you are part of. I have only won the EHF EURO once and that was 10 years ago, so I want to have this feeling again,” Karabatic said.