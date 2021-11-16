Nimes breaks Sporting invincibility

An inspired Mohamed Sanad performance, backed up by goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet, saw Nimes add another victory to their EHF European League Men total joining AEK Athens and their opponents on Tuesday night, Sporting CP at the top of group D.

GROUP D



USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) vs Sporting CP (POR) 33:27 (17:15)

Second win in Group D for Nimes, first defeat of the season for Sporting

USAM Nimes boasted an otherworldly 70% shooting efficiency, with their attack carrying the load in their straightforward win

Goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet was crucial to the Nimes victory, making 11 saves (40 shots/27.50% save ratio)

Sanad scored seven goals for Nimes, Martim five times for Sporting CP

Different season, same result

Last year both teams also met in the EHF European League, with USAM Nimes smiling at the end of each game. And this season the French side continues to fuel the Portuguese nightmare. What will happen when the two teams meet again in Lisbon next March?