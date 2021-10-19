Nimes secure opening victory with class

The French side entered the match with great intensity and effectiveness, immediately digging a big advantage in the first half. Afterwards they cruised to an easy victory.

With the precious help of goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet and an inspired Mohamed Sanad, the victory fell to the visiting team.

GROUP D

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs USAM Nimes (FRA) 21:26 (6:15)

Nimes started incredibly strong, pulling ahead to 7:1 inside the first 12 minutes

the French side boasted an otherworldly 72% shooting efficiency, with their attack carrying the load in their straightforward win

Remi Desbonnet collected 10 saves during the game and scored three goals

Mohamed Sanad scored seven goals for USAM Nimes

Mandalinic scored seven times for Eurofarm Pelister

Mohamed Sanad – what a first half

With seven goals out of eight shots in the first half alone, Mohamed Sanad was a key player for USAM Nimes tonight. The Egyptian player can take the game ball home, because he well deserves it.