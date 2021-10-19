20211019 Pelister Nimes 6
EHF European League

Nimes secure opening victory with class

EHF / Tiago Nogueira19 October 2021, 22:34

The French side entered the match with great intensity and effectiveness, immediately digging a big advantage in the first half. Afterwards they cruised to an easy victory.

With the precious help of goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet and an inspired Mohamed Sanad, the victory fell to the visiting team.

GROUP D

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs USAM Nimes (FRA) 21:26 (6:15)

  • Nimes started incredibly strong, pulling ahead to 7:1 inside the first 12 minutes
  • the French side boasted an otherworldly 72% shooting efficiency, with their attack carrying the load in their straightforward win
  • Remi Desbonnet collected 10 saves during the game and scored three goals
  • Mohamed Sanad scored seven goals for USAM Nimes
  • Mandalinic scored seven times for Eurofarm Pelister

Mohamed Sanad – what a first half

With seven goals out of eight shots in the first half alone, Mohamed Sanad was a key player for USAM Nimes tonight. The Egyptian player can take the game ball home, because he well deserves it.

Our start of the match was fantastic. Defence and goalkeeper were great and give us great inspiration to play. After that second half was full of ups and downs and the result is OK. I am sure that in the second leg will be another game.
Franck Maurice
Head Coach, USAM Nimes
