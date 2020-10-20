EHF European League
Nimes win and convince in Slovakia
After three games without winning in LIDL Starligue, USAM Nimes entered “on the right foot” in the EHF European League, defeating Tatran Presov in Slovakia (22:28).
A great game by the goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet and a very inspired exhibition of Vid Kavticnik (seven goals in eight shots) are largely the origin of Nimes’s first triumph in Group B.
GROUP B
Tatran Presov (SVK) vs USAM Nimes (FRA) 22:28 (10:14)
- USAM Nimes achieved a very important away win
- Remi Desbonnet collected thirteen saves during the game
- Vid Kavticnik was the best scorer of the match and scored seven goals for Nimes
- This is the first defeat of the season for Tatran Presov
After such a balanced start (5-5 on 13 minutes) there was nothing to predict that USAM Nimes would clear away in the first half, reaching the half-time to win by four. The second part didn’t escape the rule and the French team grabbed the victory (22:28).
We played an excellent match today, especially in defence. We had problems coming to this match with COVID-19 situation, and that is why I am especially happy to get this win.